Annemarie Wiley is not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and no one is sure why. Wiley does not seem to have decided on her fate for the reality series on her own and there are rumors that she was fired for right-wing beliefs. According to a report by the Daily Beast, Wiley was supportive of former president Donald Trump, and it was one of the things that fueled her fight with Crystal Kung Minkoff. Throughout the season, Minkoff would make jabs at Wiley about her career and what Wiley's title was. They'd reconcile, but only for a brief period.

Apparently, that hasn't changed. During a recent Instagram Q&A, Wiley was asked by one fan: “What is your current friendship status with Crystal?” Wiley's response gave a lot of insight into the two and whether they had mended fences after the reunion. “Non-existent. She’s a fake woke pathological liar with a superiority complex. I don’t do toxicity in my real life. Respectfully,” she snapped back. That wasn't all. Wiley also wrote “No idea how she continues to get away with it.”

Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff Go Head-To-Head During 'RHOBH'

Part of the report on Wiley's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stated that her right-wing beliefs are what Minkoff really had a problem with, but that has not been confirmed. Even so, the back and forth between Minkoff and Wiley was more than just a surface-level tit-for-tat as the season went on, and it all connected back to Wiley's obsession with Sutton Stracke's esophagus and her issues with it.

Wiley and Minkoff went head-to-head over Stracke's medical issues because Minkoff thought she was insinuating that Stracke had an eating disorder. Minkoff has been very open about her struggle with eating disorders and her self-image on the show, so it struck a nerve with her. The two never seemed to have a conversation about it outside of fighting with each other, and for them to still not be "friends" even online, does seem like there was something deeper between them that we just didn't see. Wiley thought it was because Minkoff never got to complete her degree and Wiley did, and others think it ran deeper than that, but maybe we will hear more about Minkoff's side of things in Season 14, since Wiley will not be there. Bravo hasn't officially announced the cast for Season 14, since filming hasn't started yet.

