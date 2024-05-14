The Big Picture Annemarie Wiley calls Crystal Kung Minkoff "pure evil" on Twitter for past behavior.

Just because the season is over doesn't mean the drama is. Feuding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were never the best of friends. Reality Tea reported that Wiley aimed at the fellow reality star once again after the season wrapped and called her "pure evil" on X formerly Twitter, after learning that 14 of Minkoff's friends dropped her prior to her 'RHOBH' casting.

Wiley wrote, "I met another one of the '14 friends' that dropped her tonight. Whew! What she did to them was pure evil. When you live your life lying and trying to ruin other people's lives, it will all eventually catch up to you. You can't avoid karma. Live accordingly, friends."

Minkoff and Wiley had a tense season as they both often came to blows. Their feud stemmed from Wiley's political views, as she identified with right-wing policies and Donald Trump, to Minkoff's dismay. When a fan asked Wiley about her relationship with Minkoff, she answered, "non-existent. She's a fake woke pathological liar with a superiority complex." The pair often went head-to-head throughout Season 13 after Wiley made comments about Sutton Stracke's health condition. Minkoff took issue with Wiley speculating that Stracke was suffering from an eating disorder, as she has struggled with the illness herself.

Wiley has since been axed from the show. Sources state that her political views are the reason why she was fired, but this has not been confirmed as of now. Wiley and Minkoff will not bring the drama to Season 14, but Wiley has brought it to Twitter since her exit. Minkoff has since not responded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

What Will Annemarie Wiley Do Next After Her 'RHOBH' Exit?

Despite her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wiley is positive about her future. She initially expressed that she was surprised and dismayed by Bravo's decision not to bring her back and vocalized her disappointment. However, she is now focusing on future projects.

Wiley and her husband, Marcellus Wiley, have set up a non-profit-organisation called Project Transition. The project's aim is "to inspire, equip, and support individuals in their journey of transformation, ensuring they not only navigate transitions successfully but also emerge stronger, more resilient, and ready to lead." With this non-profit organization, Wiley is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills far behind, as she is now standing on her own two feet.

As Wiley exits the series, original housewife Kyle Richards has confirmed that she is returning for Season 14. Richards has had a challenging season following the fallout of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky. With her return, we can expect to finally hear more details about their relationship breakdown.

You can stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

