At the start of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, there was a lot of hype regarding the potential of where the story could go. Upon learning that two strong, independent Black women could be allowed to occupy the same space on RHOBH, a new lady was officially on the block: Bozoma Saint John. Essentially an outsider to the group, many viewers were excited not only for what she could bring, but how she might fare with Garcelle Beauvais.

As Boz started to integrate herself into this friend group, it became evident that any hope of a new dynamic duo was lost. Once you pick a side, especially with the tension revolving around Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, you have an alliance, and the two could never cross. Garcelle stood by Sutton, mostly. Boz gravitated toward Dorit. The rest is history. What was a promising narrative only hyper-scrutinized the dangerous stereotypes about Black women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle Broke Down the Door for Bozoma to Enter