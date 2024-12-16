Brandi Glanville's facial condition is one that has fans worried and now a plastic surgeon has weighed in. That plastic surgeon is none other than Dr. Terry Dubrow from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Glanville recently shared her journey with stress-induced angioedema. She also revealed that they believed a facial parasite was the cause of Glanville losing teeth and the current disfigurement she is facing. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is, seemingly, remaining hopeful given the situation.

As she is trying to figure out what is going on with her face, Dubrow spoke to TMZ when asked about Glanville's situation and explained that he doesn't think it is a parasite, as Glanville has shared online. “What I’m concerned about with Brandi is that she has an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she’s had injected,” Dubrow said. “It’s not going to be a parasite. It’s not going to be from something she ate. It’s gonna be from something that got into her bloodstream and seeded, maybe, some foreign body." Dubrow went on to say that he believed Glanville was suffering from either a mycobacterium or a fungus. “They can be very difficult to treat and can take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat,” he said. “She probably needs surgical intervention to get a piece of tissue and figure out what’s going on.”

“I Appreciate All the Help I Can Get.”

To Glanville's credit, she was not angry that Dubrow gave her his advice. The reality star tweeted her thanks to Dubrow on X, telling him thank you. “I have zero drama with [Dr. Terry Dubrow],” she wrote. “I appreciate all the help I can get. We have been in touch and plan to talk. Thank you for all the love. All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai, [and] all the doctors they referred me to.”

Glanville has been struggling with her teeth during this process. Through it all, she lost five teeth and even shared to The U.S. Sun how the situation works. “When your face swells up and goes down and swells up and goes down, your teeth move, and I had a bridge that was very, very old, and unbeknownst to me, there was an infected tooth underneath that." But she found doctors at the Beverly Hills Dental Arts center who helped to fix her teeth. “Thank you to [Beverly Hills Dental Arts] for helping to bring back my smile,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. You can see Glanville on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Your changes have been saved The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

Stream on Peacock