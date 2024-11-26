While viewers are drawn to the glamour and luxury of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they have noticed a curse they carry when featured on the reality show. Throughout 14 seasons, more than half of the featured couples have gone through painful divorces, some of which shocked audiences—like Taylor and Russell, Kyle and Mauricio, and Teddi and Edwin. While a few strong marriages have endured, many others seem to unravel during or after their time on the show.

One of the latest controversies involves Dorit Kemsley and Paul Kemsley, whose divorce made headlines following accusations of toxic behavior, drinking problems, and constant fighting. Fans were left puzzled when Dorit lit a cigarette while sharing these allegations in the Season 14 premiere, sparking even more conversation about the pressures of life in the spotlight. The pattern of divorces and relationship struggles among the cast is a compelling reflection of the toll reality TV can take on personal lives.

Every 'RHOBH' Marital Breakdown, Explained

Camille and Kelsey Grammer were the first to part ways during season one of the show. While it was evident that they would not make it with Kelsey distancing himself from Camille, and they were both living in two different states, Camille made all the efforts to sustain their marriage and was emotionally broken after the divorce. It was revealed that Kelsey was cheating on Camille with his now-wife, Kayte Walsh.

The second one to go down this line were Taylor and Russell Armstrong and it was one of the most tragic incidents of this show. Russell committed suicide. Russell was accused of physically abusing Taylor and after one month of Taylor filing a divorce, he had committed suicide. While some viewers believed Taylor, the others wanted to learn Russell's side of things but never got to know the real truth behind the fall of their marriage. It was claimed that Russell had committed suicide due to some loans he had however there is definitely a possibility that it was due to the fact that his life with Taylor became a public affair and that scrutiny would have caused the shame and mental pressure to take this step.

The two divorces that shocked the fans were that of Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif and Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Both the couples were seen standing strong especially in the first two seasons compared to the others and were making fans cheer for them. Adrienne and Paul constantly bickered about small things leading them to file for a divorce. On the other hand, Kyle and Mauricio have still not officially been divorced but have separated and figuring things out. Kyle has also been rumored to be seeing her love interest Morgan Wade and have been exploring her sexuality openly.

The other couples to split include Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi, Carlton and David Gebbia, Yolanda Hadid and David Foster, Marissa and David Zanuck, Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave, and Dorit and Paul Kemsley. A lot of these couples have parted ways due to extra marital affairs or being busy in their careers with no time for family. It's important to mention how these couples are constantly watched by the cameras filming their lives and being judged by the viewers. It wouldn't be a surprise if a lot of these couples were already going through some serious issues but continued to see one another due to some alternate reasons, one of which is being on the show.

Couples Who Survived the Curse on 'RHOBH'

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd were not only fan favorites but have also survived the curse of the show and managed to be together, even renewing their vows in the third season of the show. Whether it has been the playful banter between these two or the famous joke around how many times they have sex in a year, these two have continued to show love and affection towards one another. During the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast on May 29th, Lisa said, "I have a very strong physical connection with my husband. I met him, I was married within three months. That’s not somebody that has sex twice a year."

The other couples to get saved from the curse include: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Eileen Davidson and Vince Van Patten, and Crystal and Rob Minkoff.

