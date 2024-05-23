The Big Picture Newbie Bozoma Saint John joins the cast to bring new energy and shake things up.

OG veterans Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley return with personal life changes.

Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly join as friends to excite the new season.

Shine bright like a diamond, and these diamonds are ready to make a splash in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bravo officially announced who will be in the cast of the reality series after many speculations throughout the past months regarding OG diamond holder Kyle Richards. Since Season 13 ended, many things have happened to the cast of RHOBH, and it made viewers more excited to come back to Beverly Hills and learn about everything going on in the lives of these ladies.

After a tumultuous last season, Kyle Richards left viewers wondering about her relationship status with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, and if she will finally address her relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade. Kyle is not the only Beverly Hills veteran who has experienced things in her personal life since Dorit Kemsley recently announced her separation from her husband, PK Kemsley.

This new season will see Kyle and Dorit returning, and Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and a newcomer, Bozoma Saint John, join them. This will also be the first season without Crystal Minkoff, and one-season wonder Annemarie Wiley will not be back, showing how some alliances may shift. Besides the primary diamond holders, two familiar faces to the RHOBH viewers will join them this season.

Newbie Joining and Friends Coming Back For Season 14 of 'RHOBH'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a beloved Housewives franchise by fans for many years, but in the last couple of seasons, it has lost the spark that initially attracted fans. Many believed Lisa Rinna started to change her personality on the show. Since her exit, some believe the show has not been the same. However, with the recent scandals following the cast, they may just be working on returning as one of the top Housewives shows.

To be able to make it come back to what it was, they need to find a great newbie, and with the introduction of Bozoma Saint John into the cast, it just might be what the show needed. Bozoma has had a successful marketing career and has had the chance to be the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix. She has also been the Senior Marketing Executive for Pepsi, Apple Music, and Uber. Bozoma is ready to make waves in Beverly Hills with a successful resume.

After a year of hiatus from the show, Kathy Hilton officially announced she would also be returning to a friend role on the show. Kathy decided to take a break from it after her long feud with Lisa Rinna and the Aspen trip from hell. She has now rebuilt her relationship with her sister Kyle, and fans are excited for them to see her "Kathyisms" bring joy back into the show. Besides Kathy returning, Sutton Stracke's longtime best friend Jennifer Tilly has officially been announced as having a "friend of" role on the show. Her being more involved excited fans since every time she would appear on screen with Sutton, they were fun to watch, and she would be another ally for Sutton.

The Vets Keep Their Diamonds on 'RHOBH'

Many changes haven't been made to the veteran cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since most of them are going through pivotal points in their lives that would interest viewers to keep watching them. Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais will join Bozoma Saint John in the cast. Crystal Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley are the two cast members from the past season who will not be returning. The first shook up the cast for many seasons. A void will be left in the show without her presence because she brought a younger feel to the show. Her snarky/funny remarks will never be forgotten, and there will be an honorable mention of her grinding Sutton's gears and getting her to yell, "Jealous of what?! Your ugly leather pants!" Annemarie Wiley, however, did not make much of a shock in her rookie season of the show, and with her having many controversies against her, it was for the better of the show and even for her not to continue for another season. One thing viewers will mostly miss from Annemarie is any time Crystal gets to call her out about her behavior of wanting to feel relevant. Still, Annemarie has not been one to stay quiet about her thoughts on Crystal and will take any chance she gets to be able to bash her in the media.

After having many doubts and speaking out on her Amazon Lives about not knowing her future on RHOBH, Kyle Richards has officially announced she will also come back, and now, being the only OG left on the show, she has the spotlight on her. Viewers want to know the status of her relationship with Morgan Wade and if she will be honest about it. Not only is Kyle going through her divorce, but estranged best friend Dorit Kemsley, who was on the chopping block, saved her diamond by announcing her split from PK Kemsley. After not having much of a storyline for many seasons, this will be a way to bring back viewers into Dorit's life. Viewers will also be intrigued to know how she and Kyle's relationship evolves this season after leaving in not the best of terms last season.

Filming is already underway for the new season, and fans cannot wait to see what the diamonds bring this season.

