The Big Picture Crystal Kung Minkoff will be missed on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she starred for 3 seasons.

Her husband, director Rob Minkoff, reacted to her firing from the show, remaining her biggest supporter.

Kung Minkoff found her voice on the show, being upfront about her struggles and adding a refreshing perspective to the fights.

Crystal Kung Minkoff joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 11. She was part of the series for three seasons before she was not asked back to the main cast for the following season. For many fans, they were upset to see Kung Minkoff leave as she was often the voice of reason in a situation but at least she has her biggest supporter at her side: Her husband, Rob Minkoff. Known for directing movies like The Lion King (1994), Minkoff was often featured on the show as someone who would always have Kung Minkoff's back.

Now, in a new interview with PEOPLE, Minkoff talked about how he always told Kung Minkoff that she could leave the show whenever she wanted. "There've been a few times where she's been upset about something and I'm like, 'You don't have to do the show' ... 'If you don't want to do the show, it's okay,'" Minkoff said, going on to state that Kung Minkoff always assured him that she wanted to continue the series.

Minkoff went on to say that Kung Minkoff shared her real emotions on the show and that even when she would be upset, she would still want to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "You really have to process the stuff, 'cause it's real life," he said. "So, it can be very complicated and difficult, and I'm here to support." Minkoff did point out that just because she is gone from the series, that should not define her. "No one should be defined by their work. That's a part of who they are, but it's not all of who they are." To which Kung Minkoff added "I'm having more fun as it goes on, which is good. I did not have fun in the beginning."

Crystal Kung Minkoff will be missed

Image via Bravo

Kung Minkoff made history as the first Asian American housewife on Bravo and while her first season was not the best for her emotionally (her fights with Sutton Stracke about race being a big issue), Kung Minkoff eventually found her groove in the series. She was up front and honest about her struggling with an eating disorder and she was a refreshing voice in some of the fights that the housewives had.

Kung Minkoff posted a video to Instagram about her departure, saying "I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's very bittersweet," Kung Minkoff said. "Never did I think I would have been asked to do the show in a million years, let alone film it for three seasons. Every single year I was asked back, it was a blessing. It was an honor."

Past seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are streaming now on Peacock in the U.S.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

Watch on Peacock