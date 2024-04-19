The Big Picture Crystal Kung Minkoff is not returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, leaving open slots for new housewives.

Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about Kung Minkoff's departure, and feels life is great without reality TV.

Richards is unsure about returning for Season 14. The decision to stay is based on personal needs and current circumstances.

Kyle Richards has talked about a great many things on Amazon Live recently and now she opened up about Crystal Kung Minkoff not returning to the series. Kung Minkoff was fired from the series because of her storyline (or lack thereof) and it is leaving a lot of open slots for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But, even though her friend isn't returning to the series, Richards doesn't necessarily feel bad for her.

On a recent Amazon Live, Richards talked about Kung Minkoff's departure and said that she has "mixed feelings" about it. “Not because of her, just because, I’m like, ‘Yes, it’s probably disappointing, but also, life’s great without reality television.’ It’s not like, ‘Oh, my God, poor Crystal.’ She has a great family, and there is a lot to say for not doing that.”

In the past, Richards has contemplated leaving the show and we still do not know whether or not she is returning for Season 14. On another Amazon Livestream, a fan said that it was seeming as if Richards was going to return to the show. Richards responded by saying “Does it?” She went on to clarify that "I haven't said anything yet" and that anything that states she is or is not coming back to the series isn't accurate. “That conversation is actually TBD.” She went on to clarify that it is less about the show and more about what she needs. “It’s not like a deciding factor with the show,” she said. “It’s just, you know, what I need. It just feels so soon for me right now. That’s why it’s hard for me to say at this point, just because of everything that’s going on. And it was a hard season and all.”

Who Is Still on 'RHOBH'?

Image via Bravo

If Richards were to also leave the series, that would be three of the seven housewives gone from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leaving only Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke on the series. It wouldn't be the first time a show had a major change in cast between seasons but Kung Minkoff and Richards have become staples of the series so it is going to be interesting to see what happens with Season 14. Richards' response to Kung Minkoff's departure doesn't give us a lot of hope for her in the future of the show, though. So...we might be in for a new cast of wives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

