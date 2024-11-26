Dorit Kemsley has had a tough time holding onto lasting friendships on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit arrived on the scene arm-in-arm with legendary reality TV diva, Lisa Vanderpump in Season 7. Dorit was the wife of Lisa's long-time friend from across the pond, PK Kemsley. But when the newcomer had truly integrated herself into the group by forming a solid friendship with RHOBH darling Kyle Richards, things ran amiss. Lisa departed the series amid a scandal of her own creation, and when Kyle backed Dorit up amid "puppy gate," it was the end of the SUR owner's friendships on the series.

As the Season 14 premiere revealed, things have come full circle to where now it is Kyle is accused of pulling strings behind the scenes as Dorit labels her a "master manipulator." Ironically, this is the same accusation that Kyle leveled against Lisa before she was driven off the series. Now that it is Dorit and Kyle that are feuding, things are taking a personal turn, and Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton, is once again returning to the center of the drama after the sisters' relationship turned sour in Season 12. From what has been seen on the series, Kyle and Kathy have a passive-aggressive dynamic in their sisterhood, and it appears that Dorit has now been pulled into it.

The blurred lines from the sisters and their friend appearing together on a reality series purporting to share their real lives, while also working together on and off-camera to keep certain elements from the public eye, has complicated the series to the degree that the ladies have turned on each other to maintain control of the narrative in Season 14. Kyle and Dorit's friendship has devolved into petty beefs about comments on Amazon Live and BravoCon panels, and the struggle has become about who controls the narrative, both on the series and in the media. Unless, of course, the ladies of Beverly Hills have conspired together to use their interconnected relationships to create a season of wildly exciting reality TV, regardless of how over-produced it is starting to come across.

Dorit Isn't Interested Playing Kyle's Game in Season 14 of 'RHOBH'

Image via Bravo

It is entirely possible Kyle, who is an experienced actress and TV producer, is working overtime this season to feud with a friend rather than share the realities of her life. She is in the middle of a very public divorce, in the midst of a self-created bisexuality scandal, while also entering the phase of becoming a true empty nester. Even Kyle's confessionals this season come across as rehearsed; when speaking about how empty her home now feels, she asked the producer to "hold" while she dabbed her eye with a handkerchief. Employing the Hollywood lingo of "holding" the camera roll is a clear sign of how rehearsed and produced the scenes with Kyle have become.

A press release from Bravo mentioned that Season 14 would be "transformational" before describing Kyle and Dorit's "fractured friendship." In the Season 14 premiere, Kyle said that Dorit showing her private text message at the Season 13 reunion was shocking. The final portion of the message screenshot is cut off, but Kyle wrote that her relationships in life, and with Dorit specifically, were more important to her than the series. The portion of text shown concluded saying something about how Kyle didn't feel like "bringing it," seemingly in reference to the reunion the ladies were about to film. It seems like Kyle was instructing Dorit on how to behave and what not to say during the reunion, but the resentment about how this played out seems very present in Season 14.

Dorit and Kyle's Feud Feels Rehearsed on 'RHOBH'

Close

From Kyle's antics in her confessionals, to the thrilling moment when Dorit was speeding through the hills of LA, lighting a cigarette after she announced her separation from her husband, both the ladies' scenes feel very rehearsed this season. This carries into the confrontations about their friendship at Sutton Stracke's Surrealism party. When Dorit claimed that Kyle had caused her to question their friendship, the tension began to escalate dramatically. As Kyle began to feel the shift in who had control over the narrative about the break-down in their friendship, her voice became strained and increased in volume. It was clear Kyle was incensed that Dorit was not following the reconciliation blueprint she had in mind.

Dorit repeatedly called for Kyle to start being honest, which seemed to be the final straw before her once friend really began to unravel. It's clear from this argument, and the "To Be Continued" chyron that always means more drama is to come in a Real Housewives franchise, that the feud between Dorit and Kyle will take them head-to-head this season. Whether narratives are rehearsed or not, the relationship will not survive the struggle to control the story on RHOBH in Season 14.

New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays on Bravo.

