Dorit Kemsley has had a rough few years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she shared why she didn't leave the show. Kemsley, who survived a break in at her home, has been going through a separation and potential divorce with husband Paul "PK" Kemsley. She has fought with Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke and has made herself into an enemy of some of her fellow housewives. But one of her biggest allies seems to be former co-star Lisa Rinna. And Rinna is the one who convinced Kemsley to stay on the show.

During a new interview, Kemsley shared that Rinna gave her advice on the show and made it clear that she shouldn't leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills unless she was absolutely certain. “I shared everything with her. And she said to me, ‘Dorit, if you decide you don’t want to do it and you’re done and you’re ready, then walk away and feel good about it. Don’t do it unless you’re a hundred percent in. Because if you do it, you’ve got to do it. Be bold, unapologetic, unafraid, but do it.’ And I took that advice,” she told the publication.

Tamra Judge Compared Dorit Kemsley to Lisa Rinna

Image via Bravo

Kemsley went on to talk about Rinna and how she'd love for her to return to the show and even defended her friend. “I think she got a little bit of a bad rap, but I know how much she gave and gives and how wonderfully fabulous she is and I’d just love for her to come back.” During her time on the show, Rinna got in major fights with her fellow wives, including fighting with Richards' sister, Kim Richards.

Recently, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge made a comment about the show. She said that it was missing Rinna. In the same moment, she said that she felt like Kemsley was attempting to be Rinna but that she was falling flat in the process. So Kemsley saying that it was Rinna who got her to come back to the show between seasons does make it seem like Judge was on to something when she said Kemsley was trying to be the new Rinna. When it comes to Rinna though, she has said she doesn't want to return to the show and even said she's happier without it. You can see Kemsley and Rinna on older episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.