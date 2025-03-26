The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has a lot to say about Garcelle Beauvais’ sudden exit. Beauvais joined the show as a main cast member in the tenth season back in 2020. However, after five seasons, she decided to step away from the spotlight to focus on her family and pursue other opportunities. But it looks like the rest of the ladies have mixed feelings about Beauvais’ departure.

During the March 25, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, RHOBH stars Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John expressed their disappointment at the news. “I wish that she would’ve stuck around to work out another season,” confessed Saint John. The ladies talked about Beauvais storming off the set of the RHOBH Season 14 Reunion after hurling insults at her co-stars. According to Saint John, Beauvais' farewell to the show does not come on a high note.

Jayne shared similar sentiments and admitted that while she has been “catty” to Beauvais, she genuinely wishes her co-star had “stuck it out.” On March 25, 2025, Beauvais took to Instagram to officially announce her exit. The reality star chose not to mention any of the reunion drama in the post and thanked her co-stars and producers for always cheering her on. Sutton Stracke was one of the few RHOBH stars to comment on Beauvais' post and wish her well for the future. Jennifer Tilly, who joined RHOBH Season 14 as a friend, also took to the comments to support Beauvais, along with Bravo host Andy Cohen, who wrote: “An incredible run from an incredible human.”

Dorit Kemsley Shares Who Convinced Her To Return to ‘RHOBH’

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Dorit Kemsley reflected on her decision to return to RHOBH Season 14 amidst her messy separation from PK Kemsley. The reality star admits that returning to film the show wasn’t easy. However, RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna is the one who convinced her to go through with it. Kemsley revealed that Rinna told her to walk away from the show only if she was “a hundred percent” confident about it.

Kemsley shared that Rinna told her to “be bold, unapologetic, unafraid,” and she took her advice. The honest conversation led to Kemsley reflecting on what she wanted, and she eventually realized that she wanted to continue being part of the show. The Bravolebrity expressed her gratitude for Rinna and added that she wants her to come back to the show as well. In Kemsley’s exact words: “I think she got a little bit of a bad rap, but I know how much she gave and gives.”

During the interview, Kemsley also opened up about the emotional toll of her and PK’s separation. She acknowledged that watching the show back and seeing their relationship break down was extremely difficult. However, the reality star added that she wants to continue being transparent with the audience, even when things get tough.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is currently airing Tuesdays on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.