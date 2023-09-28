The Big Picture Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy's seemingly perfect marriage has hit a rough patch, with rumors of a same-sex relationship and a $35 million lawsuit looming over them.

Despite their denial of divorce rumors, the couple's Instagram statement only raised more questions about their current living situation and what exactly led to their rough year.

Mauricio's legal issues may have prompted his participation in Dancing with the Stars, while Kyle is expected to take center stage in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The explosive season will likely address the couple's crumbling fairytale.

They were the super couple of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, actress (the Halloween franchise), entrepreneur, mom, and wife of uber-realtor Mauricio Umanksy, the hunky heartthrob of the Bravo network, lived a storybook life of opulence, success, and wedded bliss among the denizens of the 90210 zip code. Since the reality series' debut in 2010, Kyle and Mauricio have been the well-manicured grounds in The Garden Spot of the World, remaining remarkably beautiful to behold as the surrounding earth became scorched by failed marriages, damaged friendships, fractured family ties, and unspeakable tragedies. Kyle was the devoted mother to four daughters, so bonded to her children that the mere thought of them leaving the nest sent her into an emotional breakdown. Mauricio was the maverick mogul of McMansions, establishing his own real estate firm with offices around the globe. Amidst all the drama in Beverly Hills - and there has been a lot of it over the last 12 years - viewers could always find comfort in the unshakable Umanksys.

A Surprise Split and Rumors of Kyle's Romance

Then it all began to crumble. Last July, it was reported that the couple's 27-year marriage was coming to an end. RHOBH watchers were beyond gobsmacked. Kyle and Mauricio splitting up was almost unimaginable, as unimaginable as, say, Erika Jayne entering a convent or Sutton Stracke suddenly finding taste in her clothing choices. What could possibly have gone wrong? Was Allison DuBois, the vaping soothsayer, right all those years ago when she told Kyle that Mauricio would never emotionally fulfill her? Maybe so, because almost as soon as the Richards-Umanksy separation was announced, stories of Kyle entering into a same-sex relationship with country singer Morgan Wade were splashed across the front pages of the tabloids. What? Kyle leaving Mauricio for a woman? Well, that would be as mind-blowing as Lisa Rinna deciding to start calling her husband "Harry" instead of "Harry Hamlin." While Kyle has been through some fairly hefty journeys over the years, including trying to navigate sister Kim's struggles with alcoholism and manage an ongoing rift with her other sister Kathy, no one thought Kyle would, as Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen might say, "dip into the lady pond." Avid RHOBH watchers' heads were spinning faster than Kyle's ponytail during a girls' trip. Then, before the ink was even dry on the headlines about the Umansksys, the couple took to Instagram to pose happily together with their daughters and declare that everything in their fairytale marriage continued to be a fairytale...well, kind of.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," their post read. "However, yes, we have had a rough year...there has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part." But rather than ease the minds of the couple's devoted followers, that statement only brought up more questions. If they're not divorcing and there's been "no wrongdoing," does that mean they're still living under the same roof, or is Kyle living in that "g**damn house" Kim says she stole from her? And what exactly constitutes "a rough year?" Certainly, it couldn't be something as trivial as Kyle being unable to get Mauricio to clean up and put on a decent suit more than 15 before they're expecting guests. No, it had to be something "ah-may-ssing," as Mauricio is prone to exclaim. Still, the couple refused to elaborate or provide any more details, which only added to the Umanksy mystery.

'Just Friends' or Something More?

The rumors of a Kyle Richards-Wade Morgan romance intensified when Morgan released the video for her song, "Fall In Love With Me," featuring Richards as a sexy woman silently lusting after new next-door neighbor Morgan, eventually culminating with the two in a sensual embrace. Shortly thereafter, Wade attempted to clear things up, publicly stating that she and Richards were just friends. And for her part, Richards has also stuck to the "just friends" response, despite the fact that she and Morgan sport matching tattoos. Cornered by cameras in West Hollywood two months ago, Kyle emphatically answered "yes" when asked by a reporter if her alleged romance with Morgan was just a rumor. Less than two weeks ago, however, the paparazzi caught the chummy duo on a joint Paris shopping spree. To add even more pulp to this giant glass of juicy scandal, Page Six reported that an insider witnessed Richards and Morgan together at a café in the City of Lights, where "there was a lot of playful touching" between the two. Sounds like a sorority pillow fight without the pillows.

Mauricio's Troubling Lawsuit

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Kyle's estranged (or maybe not) husband has been dealing with his own issues. A second season of his reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, may be in limbo. Though Netflix announced the series would be renewed in 2023, an air date has yet to be announced by the network. And that may be due to Umanksy's bigger problem, a $35 million lawsuit over some potentially shady goings-on with the sale of a Malibu mansion. It's a complicated story that involves international intrigue, corrupt foreign governments, money laundering, and an alleged plan to sell a palatial estate at a bargain price, flip it, and make a boatload of cash. According to Radar Online, Umansky has recently filed to have his lawsuit dismissed, claiming the statute of limitations has expired, since the original deal in question occurred in 2014. A $35 million judgment against Umanksy could put the future of his luxury realty company, The Agency, in jeopardy, not to mention the annual Umanksy backyard "white parties" featuring Fatburger pop-ups. Kyle's big sister Kathy, who brings her own fans with her wherever she travels, hasn't exactly been a fan of Mauricio. Ever since Mauricio left Rick Hilton's real estate firm, taking along with him a bunch of the firm's clients, Kathy has been cool to her sister's husband. Right now, though, Kathy is probably somewhere in the Hollywood Hills having a hunky-dory good time while downing shots of her own Casa Del Sol tequila.

Mauricio Goes 'Dancing'

Mauricio's legal predicaments may be the reason for his somewhat unexpected addition as a contestant on this season's Dancing with the Stars. If he has attorneys' bills to pay, hoofing it on national television may be the best way to keep those checks from bouncing. But will wealthy property owners want to sign contracts with a real estate company whose president does the Cha Cha in a bright yellow bedazzled jumpsuit every week? It's clear ABC sees ratings potential in Umanksy, and the network was quick to flash a graphic of a tabloid headline about his marital woes when his segment on the show's September 26th premiere was featured. Right away, Umansky rolled out his canned public relations statement. "I'm married to Kyle Richards," he declared. "We've been going through a rough year, and I'm really hoping that Dancing with the Stars is gonna get my mind off of it and have some fun." Surprisingly (or maybe not), Kyle and family were in attendance as Umanksy danced the jive, cheering and beaming whenever the cameras turned to them, like the proud family they want people to believe they are. TMZ is reporting that Dancing with the Stars also wooed Kyle and gal pal Morgan to be part of the cast, with both declining the invitation, so Kyle may have figured the best thing to do would be to at least show up for the tapings and help quell the troubled marriage rumors. Being as her husband only received "5"s from the judges following his first dance, Kyle and the kids may not have to keep coming back to the studio for much longer.

Kyle Will Likely Be The Focus of Next Season's 'RHOBH'

With the once dreamlike Umanksy household experiencing some seismic shifting, the next season of RHOBH should be must-see TV. Since the departure of Lisa Vanderpump from the show in 2019, Kyle has become the de facto matriarch of the ladies of the prestigious zip code. During the show's previous season, as Erika struggled with her sobriety, not to mention keeping her stories about her own marriage straight (those Pasadena snowstorms can be treacherous), as Crystal Minkoff dealt with her long-term eating disorder, and as Dorit Kemsley worked through the post-traumatic stress of her frightening home invasion, Kyle was the anchor that seemed to be firmly weighted to the ground. It's a safe bet that the show's 13th season, set to begin airing in November, will be all about Kyle and her dirty laundry. And with the return of Denise Richards, who isn't chummy with Kyle, and who, during the show's 10th season, was herself the target of gossip regarding an alleged tryst with former Housewives cast member Brandi Glanville, there's little doubt Denise will be the first in line to strap Kyle to the hot seat and set the temperature to "boiling." Over the last twelve years, RHOBH has seen its share of drama, but the season to come promises to be one of the most explosive, now that the Kyle and Mauricio dream world has imploded.