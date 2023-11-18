The Big Picture Kyle Richards opens up about the strain in her marriage with Mauricio Umansky due to her new lifestyle and sobriety.

Kyle Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky has been in the news a lot as of lately. A focal point for fans in the lead-up to season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards has begun to open up to her friends about why a shift in her marriage happened between seasons. In the most recent episode of the show, Richards went to lunch with Dorit Kemsley where Kemsley asked Richards about her new health kick, including her relationship with alcohol. At the start of Season 14, Richards announced that she was sober and attributed it to how she acted towards Garcelle Beauvais' children and her sister, Kathy Hilton, in the previous season.

During their lunch, however, Kemsley shared with Richards her feelings on how Kyle was acting about working out, food, and drinking all at once. As they're talking, Richards revealed that it her new lifestyle doesn't work with Umansky's. "I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year and I expected more from him for what I was going through, which I know you can understand," Richards said. "Also probably, they love to go drink, there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive, and sometimes I don't want to go to these parties."

In her confessional, Richards went on to talk about how Umansky's job demands a certain lifestyle that does not mesh with her new way of thinking. "Mo is in sales and a big part of that is putting yourself out there and being social, and I'm at a place in my life where I don't want to do that," she said.

'RHOBH' Displays Continued Rift in Kyle Richards' Marriage

The start of Umansky and Richards' issues in Season 13 began with the two not talking to each other. Beginning with little things like Richards revealing that she had five tattoos that he didn't know about and growing to things he just didn't seem to care about. Their issues, which have been documented by tabloids before the return of the series, have continued to grow. This conversation with Kemsley highlights Richards' changing lifestyle and what she's doing for herself. How that fits into her future with Morgan Wade, who is also sober, and where Umansky fits into it is something fans of the show will have to watch play out in coming episodes but at least both Dorit and PK Kemsley are checking on their friends.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 8 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock, as well as all previous seasons.

