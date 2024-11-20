Kyle Richards is getting candid about exploring her sexuality! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG cast member, who had hinted toward rethinking her sexuality during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion, is opening up about the impact of these new explorations on her personal life as it plays out on the reality series.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on November 19, 2024, Kyle Richards shared that she felt terrific about being honest about her sexuality. The RHOBH star, who separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, back in 2023, expressed how questioning her sexuality wasn’t something she had ever thought about in life. She noted how it was confusing to tell people while trying to take time out to learn new things about herself. Richards also explained that with rumor mills churning around her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade, the whole ordeal proved quite stressful.

Richards explained that she made it a point to have an honest conversation with her daughters, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Alexia Simone Umansky, Sophia Kylie Umansky, and Portia Umansky, amid all the tabloid rumors. The RHOBH star noted that her kids were incredibly supportive. Richards also made it clear that the exploration of her sexuality had nothing to do with the rumors about her and Wade, but more to do with how the former had learned to view the world differently in the last couple of years. She shared that after reflecting on her thought process and the way she was raised, she was hit with the following realization:

“Wait, I have my own thoughts, my own feelings that have nothing to do with the way I was raised or what I was taught and it's okay.'”

Sutton Stracke Claims That Kyle Richards Was Trying to Hook Up With Kevin Costner

Nothing can stop Kyle Richards’ co-stars from spilling the tea on her love life! In the November 19, 2024, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Sutton Stracke claimed that Richards was trying to hook up with Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner.

Sutton Stracke alleged that her RHOBH co-star Richards had tried to woo Costner during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, where the latter owns a vacation home. The topic stemmed from a conversation between Stracke, Gercelle Beauvais, and Jennifer Tilly about Richards’s dynamic with Morgan Wade. Beauvais digressed by poking fun at Stracke that the latter was attracted to Costner herself.

While the ladies were in agreement of the actor’s charm, Stracke stated that she doesn’t think Wade is the end game as far as Richards is concerned. Stracke strengthened her claims in the following words:

“She [Richards] really wants … it’s not all about Morgan, there’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

