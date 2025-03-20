Kyle Richards is giving fans a glimpse into her current relationship with her sister Kim Richards amid the latter’s ongoing struggles with substance abuse. During a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 56-year-old reality star opened up about how infrequently she sees Kim, the 60-year-old middle child, despite their lifelong bond.

On March 18, 2025’s RHOBH episode — filmed between May 2024 and August 2024 — the younger sister joined Dorit Kemsley and several other castmates for a getaway to Saint Lucia. In a candid moment, Kemsley inquired about the family dynamic between Kyle, Kim, and their oldest sister, Kathy Hilton. Kemsley mentioned she rarely sees the three sisters spending time together, prompting Kyle to share a brief update about her relationship with Kim. “I know, it is nice when we’re all together,” Kyle said in response. “We’re just not that close. I don’t see her that much, unfortunately.” Still, Kyle noted that Kim was doing well overall, adding that her sister seemed “happy,” even though they aren’t spending a lot of time together these days.

This small glimpse into their relationship came just before Kim experienced another relapse in September 2024, according to a source who spoke with PEOPLE. The insider revealed that Kim’s struggles with alcohol have long been a source of tension in the Richards family, and impact the sisters’ ability to maintain a steady, close bond. Over the years, Kim’s cycle of sobriety and relapse has played out both on and off the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well and weighs heavily on Kyle — who is going through relationship troubles of her own lately.

