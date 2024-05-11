The Big Picture Dorit and PK Kemsley's separation post doesn't mean they are getting a divorce, just taking time apart to work on their marriage.

The Kemsleys committed to a peaceful resolution, focusing on children amidst rumors and speculation about their marriage.

Like Kyle Richards, Dorit's marital issues may spice up her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

Remember when Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley posted on Instagram that they were separating from each other and focusing on their kids? That doesn't mean that they are heading towards divorce. At least not according to a source close to the couple. The source said that the couple was "definitely not talking about divorce" and told Radar Online that they are "taking time and space" to work on their marriage moving forward. They went on to say that the pair is "committed to keeping things peaceful and harmonious," especially for their children.

The Instagram post, which was posted to Dorit's Instagram on May 9, talked a lot about trying to work through this for their family. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she wrote. "To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."

Kemsley finished the post by writing "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey." With the Instagram post and then an insider instantly claiming that they are not heading towards divorce, it does make fans wonder what is going on between them. Especially since this isn't the first time The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has had martial issues happen while the show is not filming.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Also Had Marriage Troubles

Image via Netlfix

Prior to Season 13 of the series, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation and it set the tone for the entire season. With rumors that Kemsley is going to get fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, could this be a ploy to try and make her storyline more interesting for the producers? Does she want to have the attention on her marriage like Richards is currently dealing with? Or are the issues between Dorit and PK that deep? They did struggle in Season 13 to communicate because PK was tired of dealing with Dorit's PTSD so it just matters whether we really are going to see the two work through them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills A reality series that follows some of the most affluent women in the country as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that only Beverly Hills can provide. Release Date October 14, 2010 Creator Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, Kathleen French Cast Kyle Richards , Adrienne Maloof , Camille Grammer , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 13

