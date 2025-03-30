Over the years, The Real Housewives franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon, offering audiences an inside look into the luxurious lifestyles of affluent women across various American cities. However, beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deeper issue – the lack of representation and the unique challenges faced by women of color within the franchise. Despite the show's popularity, Bravo has faced ongoing criticism for its slow pace in diversifying its cast, leading to conversations about race, identity, and the pressures placed on women of color within the reality TV landscape. While the network has made strides in casting more women of color (WOC), this shift has exposed a troubling pattern: WOC on these shows are often burdened with the task of addressing race and educating their white castmates, while also being subjected to increased scrutiny and harsher criticism.

The Problematic Stereotyping in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'