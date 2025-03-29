For once, Tamra Judge has an opinion I can agree with. Tamra has had her fair share of controversial moments, from never failing to disrespect the culture on a cast trip, to making a scene in every public place she goes to. She also shares her hot takes on her podcast Two T's In a Pod with ex-castmate Teddi Mellencamp. In the latest episode of the podcast, the two dish their thoughts on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Tamra says something I can actually get behind. She wants Lisa Rinna back on the show – and I couldn't agree more.

Lisa Rinna Embodies Everything 'RHOBH' Is Missing

Lisa would be the missing puzzle piece the show needs to be complete. As Tamra voiced on her podcast, RHOBH is missing someone who doesn’t hold back, and isn’t afraid to call people out. If Lisa were to come back, she could be that person. Over Lisa's eight seasons, she held the crown for being the queen of "no filter," never being afraid to share her opinions and stirring the pot whenever she had the chance.

One of Lisa's most infamous moments is when she suggested that costar Yolanda Hadid may have Munchausen syndrome, a mental illness in which someone believes they are sick when they're actually not. Yolanda was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. In Season 6, Lisa met with Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, and shared rumors she heard in Malibu about Yolanda's illness, before mentioning Munchausen syndrome and reading the definition out loud. When Yolanda heard about the conversation, she wasn't impressed.

Another moment that will go down in Real Housewives history is Lisa's epic brawl with Kim Richards. The two women got into it during a trip to Amsterdam in Season 5, when Lisa questioned Kim's sobriety. Kim, who didn't take the comment well, replied, "Let's talk about the husband," seemingly referring to Lisa's husband, Harry Hamlin. Lisa snapped, screaming "Don’t you ever talk about my husband!" before leaping up from the table and throwing a drink at her face, smashing a wine glass on the table. Things only got worse between the two of them that season.

These are only a few of Lisa Rinna moments that prove how monumental she was in creating drama that audiences wanted to watch. On the podcast, Tamra said that the two have similarities, saying, “We’re like, the no bullsh- people that just get to the point and just say how they feel.” RHOBH is missing that this season. Everyone is holding back. Nobody is saying what they truly feel, or calling people out for their shady behavior. Dorit Kemsley has tried to take on Lisa's position this season, checking Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards, but she’s far too focused on her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley to go as far as Lisa did. Lisa always kept my eyes glued to the screen. The drama she brought to the show is something that hasn't come back since.

Andy Cohen Wants Lisa Rinna Back on 'RHOBH'