The sweeping reality TV franchise is back and better than ever with the latest installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. Whether you love to hate them, hate to love them, or simply can’t turn away, there is an undeniable appeal of taking a look at the lives of the ultra-wealthy. Especially when it is full of drama, lies, and love.

Hot off the heels of a tension-filled Season 12 finale, the season will provide the usual voyeuristic look into the personal lives, relationships, and turmoil of the cast, but it will also face the aftermath of the Aspen drama, questioning how this friend group heal its wounds and come together? While a few of the housewives have chosen to step away from the show entirely, audiences will meet a fresh face that is sure to alter the dynamic of the group.

The hair is perfect, the trips are planned, and the claws are out for Season 13 - here is everything we know so far.

When Is the Season Premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will premiere on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

The first episode will be released at 8 pm ET, 7 pm CT, and 5 pm PT on Bravo with episodes made available to Peacock subscribers the next day.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13:

The trailer for Season 13 was released on October 4, 2023, on Bravo’s official YouTube channel. With so much drama packed into just three and a half minutes, it’s safe to say that Season 13 will be one to remember.

Who Is the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13?

The cast of Season 13 will be a bit different from the group we saw in Season 12. The returning stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke will be joined by newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

Annemarie is a friend of Kyle and the new wife on the block. Annemarie is a certified registered nurse anesthetist, which means she has the deadly combo of being well-educated and able to act under pressure. She is married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who currently works as the founder and CEO of Project Transition Foundation. She has stated that she isn’t afraid to speak her mind, something that the other wives will either admire or fear. Any new addition to a group will alter the dynamic, so the beginning of Season 13 will likely feature Annemarie trying to find her place in the group and on the show.

Notably, Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, and Kathy Hilton will not be returning this season. Diana chose to not join filming this season as her recent pregnancy was deemed high-risk. Her baby was born healthy and happy in August, which might signal her return for Season 14. For Lisa and Kathy, however, their departure comes with a bit more malice. Though both cited other opportunities as the reason for their choice, they were the central figures at the end of the Season 12 Aspen meltdown.

What Happened Previously on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12?

Where to begin? Season 12 saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Let’s start with the highs then get into that finale episode.

The girlboss energy was in the air as we saw the women launch some of their biggest business ventures yet. Erika Jayne launched her hair extension brand Pretty Mess Hair, a brand inspired by her own ethos of being glamorous while still embracing the messiness of life. As a singer, she has worn every type of hair extension on stage. From natural to bold there isn’t a look she is scared to try, and those years of experience have turned into expertise as she knows what the hair extension market needs.

Lisa Rinna launched her makeup brand Rinna Beauty, a sexy and chic brand inspired by Lisa’s signature bold lip. Rinna has also cited the other women in her life as the inspiration behind the brand, including her family and fellow housewives Erika, Dorit, and Kyle.

But with these career highs, there were also many personal lows. Legal trouble for Erika continues in her court cases against her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Tom has been charged with wire fraud and embezzlement, as well as four counts of criminal contempt of court. While Erika hasn’t been charged with anything, the investigation as to her involvement is still ongoing. After 21 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce in 2020 just as filming for Season 11 began. Alongside the legal trouble, there were cheating allegations as well as Erika’s feeling that Tom started to see her more as an employee than his wife. Season 12 showed both Erika’s strength in moving her life forward and finding joy in her independence while also accepting the difficulty of separating from someone you love.

Another unexpected life event during Season 12 was Dorit’s home invasion. While Dorit’s husband Paul "P.K." Kemsley was out of town, she had just put her children to bed when a group of men broke into her house. Erika tearfully recounted that evening to the group, as she remembered being held at gunpoint and begging for her life. While fortunately everyone emerged uninjured, the emotional wounds will take longer to heal. A major Season 12 plot line was her entering therapy and trying to regain a sense of safety.

Now it’s time to talk about that infamous Aspen meltdown from Kathy Hilton. After countless interviews, reunion episodes, and official statements, the truth of what happened is still murky. What we know for sure is this. During a night out in Aspen, Kathy started acting weird. She repeatedly declared that she wanted to leave, but the only member of the group to accompany her back to the hotel was Lisa Rinna. Here is where the stories start to get complicated. Lisa accused Kathy of insulting several crew members, including her sister Kyle, and vowing to take down the network. One account says she snapped her glasses in half and stomped on them. What followed was a blur of accusations, social media followings, and a fracture within the group as there was a betrayal of trust on all fronts. Fans might never know what truly happened as Lisa and Diana both announced their departures from the series in January 2023. Nevertheless, the group was left in an awkward place as they entered Season 13 as they declared the goal of healing the group and strengthening their friendships.

What Will Happen in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13?

Building trust within the group is critical after the events of last season, with trips to Las Vegas and Barcelona creating some quality time for the women to have fun together. But as seen in the trailer, things quickly get sidetracked.

Relationship drama in all forms seems to be at the center of Season 13. The season finds Kyle Richards’ marriage in a strange place, with her and her husband separated but not divorced. As seen in the trailer, there are rumors of infidelity on Kyle's part which will surely be a hot topic this season.

The trailer also shows Garcelle Beauvais having a heart-to-heart with her child as they struggle to make amends. Family is everything to Beauvais, and though she’s trying her best according to her son it is not enough. Perhaps there will be some reconciliation by the end of the season, or at least steps forward in the journey.

Fresh off the heels of divorce, Erika Jayne also looks forward as she begins to reignite her singing career. But fear that the industry won’t welcome her back might just stand in her way. Hopefully, the other wives can boost her confidence and audiences can get a showstopping musical performance this season.

These plot lines and so much more will unfold in the upcoming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.