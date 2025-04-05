While the fabulous and wealthy cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills relax while filming is on hiatus, Bozoma St. John is touring the globe empowering young corporate women. Bozoma's Badass Workshop Global Tour had stops in Lagos, London, Toronto, New York and Atlanta, celebrating National Womens History Month. During each stop, Bozoma spilled a bit of tea about the housewives and the upcoming reunion. "I started these workshops when I was at Netflix, during COVID. There was no fancy production, no audience. It was just me and my computer, talking about business, and it just grew from there." And that's exactly what made her viable for the franchise. And she says they need more people like her on the show.

Bozoma St. John Says She Was What Was Missing From 'RHOBH'

Bozoma's decision to join the cast of women famous for their choices in marriage as opposed to their choices in business was criticized immediately by many of her peers. When the opportunity came, most people were totally against it. "They said you have this fabulous career. Why would you want to go on TV and fight with rich white women all day? But I saw a bigger opportunity. So I thought, why not? Maybe they need some more corporate baddies, some self-made women on this platform. I think they do," she explained matter-of-factly. When she mentioned rich women wanting to fight all the time, an audience member shouted out Sutton's name. "Say her name!" Bozoma laughed, "Why do you all make me do this? But yes say her name." The subtle shade at Sutton incited the audience even more but Bozoma remained tight-lipped about their disagreement aside from making it clear that she wasn't a fan of her co-star.

Bozoma Refused to Address Garcelle's Recent Exit

In addition to Sutton, many fans initially assumed Bozoma would either be-friend Garcelle Beauvais because they are the only women of color on the series. Bozoma acknowledged the expectation but dismissed it as ridiculous. "Of course people are going to assume, because we are the only Black girls on the show, that we either have to fight or be besties. Both assumptions are ridiculous because we are women with different backgrounds and experiences, just like the other women on the show. "I don't let anyone's expectations of me define me or set the tone for what I will do," she says. Instead of being BFFs with Garcelle, Bozoma found an ally in Dorit Kemsley and the two have developed a beautiful friendship over the past season.

Andy Cohen experienced Bozoma's opinionated nature firsthand when she joined her co-star Erika Jayne on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live just after news of Garcelle leaving the show hit the media. Andy attempted to get the ladies to give their opinion on Garcelle's unexpected exit, but instead of chiming in on their disappointment, both ladies blinked innocently and pretended not to hear or understand the question. Bozoma is known for being bold and opinionated, so Andy quickly pivoted, realizing Bozoma made it clear that she wouldn't be cajoled into giving him any additional tea.

Bozoma Exemplifies Black Girl Magic on 'RHOBH'