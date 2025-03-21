When Erika Jayne joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 during Season 6, she wasn’t exactly a household name. She wasn’t an actress like Denise Richards or a major business mogul like Lisa Vanderpump. Rather, she was the wife of a high-powered, extremely wealthy lawyer, Tom Girardi, and she had a campy, glamorous personality that quickly stole the show.

From the start, viewers like myself were fascinated by Erika’s wealth and IDGAF attitude. She had mystery, money, and a larger-than-life persona that screamed “Real Housewives.” But she wasn’t a natural fit with her castmates. There was conflict early on, like when she famously clashed with Kathryn Edwards over the c-word or when Lisa accused her of being calculated. Erika gained a reputation for being icy, detached, and hard to read, but it added to the intrigue and drama. That’s part of the reason she’s easily swayed between being a fan favorite to a full-blown villain. And now that we’re in Season 14 of RHOBH, it seems like she’s back to being a fan favorite – at least for me.

When Did Erika Become the Show’s Villain?