Ever since Erika Jayne first joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 6, she has consistently projected one role more than any other: the unapologetic antagonist. She tends to position herself smartly as a figure of defiant glamor who mixes up high-end style with a calculated, confrontational approach that sets her apart from her castmates. However, beneath Jayne’s designer façade and unyielding demeanor lies an unmistakable pattern of behavior, one that’s almost metaphorical to being a “hater,” and gets her the same back from viewers who aren’t so fond of her.

Her sharp tongue and dismissive remarks have targeted nearly every co-star she's encountered, but particularly those who feel like a threat to whatever she brings to the table. Take Denise Richards, for example. During RHOBH Season 10, Jayne quickly seized on Richards' discomfort regarding explicit conversations around her children by saying that her children might have already experienced threesomes — which she later ambigously apologized for — instead of offering immediate empathy or attempting understanding. At the same time, let’s get this out of the way: Jayne is playing a game, and she’s playing it smartly, but the cost of it is being perceived as a hating, self-absorbed person.

Erika Jayne’s Ongoing Clash With Garcelle Beauvais Shows Her Self-Absorbed Nature