Garcelle Beauvais is a successful star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she also got a pretty penny in her divorce. Beauvais was previously married to Mike Nilon. With both Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separating as well as Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley, eyes were on the other housewives who got divorced and Beauvais' divorce was a mystery to fans of the show. The two share twin sons, Jax Nilon and Jaid Nilon, and according to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, it seems as if Beauvais and Nilon split the cost of their sons and shared joint custody of them from the start of their divorce. The papers were filed in 2011 after Beauvais filed for divorce in 2010.

The documents state that Beauvais ended up with a lot of interest in a number of things, as well as support and a car in the divorce. She ended up with interest in the net proceeds of the sale of their shared home in Sherman Oaks at the time, as well as interest in a company under the name Bumble, Inc.. She ended up getting $250,000 in one lump sum for spousal support from Nilon at the time.

Nilon Reportedly Paid Beauvais $5,000 a Month in Child Support

Image via Bravo

Nilon reportedly paid Beauvais $5,000 a month in child support despite the couple agreeing to share custody of the twins, mapping out when the boys would be with each parent and splitting the cost of their nanny, private school tuition, and whatever extracurricular the boys wanted to be a part of. Beauvais was awarded her belongings, jewelry, and a Land Rover. Nilon kept his jewelry as well as a Ford F-150 truck and a 2002 GMC Envoy Sports Wagon. The couple split the cost of their debt on credit cards.

In 2020, Beauvais talked about Nilon on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she explained what happened. According to her, she found a text message on Nilon's phone that said "I love you" from another woman. When confronted about it, Nilon told her that he had an affair for the last five years of their marriage and in response, Beauvais emailed Nilon's coworkers and the email got leaked to the press. She said on the show at the time that she wanted to just protect her boys. “I have no idea what happened. I was devastated, so I didn’t care what happened to her,” she said. "My priority was taking care of my children, and now I feel like it’s my time.” You can stream Beauvais on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Peacock.

