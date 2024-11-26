Garcelle Beauvais came to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 10 as the first Black cast member to join the franchise. And the gorgeous Haitian-born actress and model had an impressive Hollywood resumé behind her. Garcelle was booked and busy, shooting a scripted series in Nashville and Coming 2 America in Atlanta, while raising her young boys and filming RHOBH.

There has been ample fan backlash towards Garcelle over the years, usually in reference to her messy questions about the way her co-stars were representing their lives. When Kyle Richards was seemingly hiding the truth about the breakdown in her relationship with her husband Mauricio Umansky in Season 13, Garcelle was there at the side of her best pal Sutton Stracke, peppering Kyle with questions and trying to pin down the slippery narrative she was selling. Now in Season 14, Dorit Kemsley's marriage is on the rocks, and it seems like we are in for another season of Garcelle and Dorit locking horns as well.

I, for one, am grateful to have Garcelle on the series. The other ladies on RHOBH have gotten too comfortable self-producing narratives and hiding their real lives from the camera. Season 14 would be just another boring Richards' sister production if Garcelle wasn't there holding the other ladies' feet to the fire, questioning what's vague, interrogating what defies logic, calling them out for every seeming misdirection.

Garcelle Beauvais Has Been a Great Addition to 'RHOBH'

Image via Bravo

I don't care what anyone says, Garcelle is a great Housewife. The scenes she shares with her sons are authentic, the twins say and do what they please and, to me, Garcelle's reactions are always those of a warm and caring mom who is slightly exasperated with her rambunctious boys. Garcelle's career outside the Real Housewives franchise is fascinating, and what she is able to share really demonstrates just how busy she has been as she steps into the role of executive producer, in addition to continuing her acting, hosting, and reality TV duties. Her friendship with Sutton seems grounded in a real bond that the pair developed as the two newbies coming into Season 10 together. And Garcelle's curiosity about what Kyle and Dorit are saying about their lives also comes from a genuine place - in many instances, Garcelle stands in for the viewer, who is also wondering what these ladies are trying to hide.

Even in Season 14, after receiving backlash from fans and her co-stars about her inquisitiveness last season, Garcelle seems unbothered. I think she continues to be a shining example of how to keep one's toe in the messy Housewives world while also retaining a sense of identity outside it. Plus, she is asking the questions that inquiring minds want to know.

When Kyle tried to pass off the termination of her "situationship" with Morgan Wade as the result of too much pressure placed on the relationship from the media scrutiny, Garcelle was right there with a quizzical brow, telling Kyle that filming a steamy music video with her country music singing gal pal didn't exactly scream "I want to keep my relationship private." Then in a confessional, Garcelle observed that while Kyle doesn't owe it to anyone to share her shifting views about her sexuality publicly, after introducing the subject on the series in Season 13, do we want to know? The answer for Garcelle, for me, and I'm sure for many viewers of the series, is a resounding, "Yes!" Not to pressure Kyle into sharing more than she is comfortable with, but at least for her to demonstrate that she understands there are consequences for "queer-baiting" the audience for an entire season only to play coy once the narrative got out of her control.

Garcelle Is Keeping 'RHOBH' Honest

Close

Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton have been running the narrative on RHOBH like two thugs in cocktail attire, dictating to the other wives what the narrative will be each season. When Kathy doesn't like the fact that her bad behavior has been captured, she flexes her power and a protective ring of silence emerges. When Kyle wants to cover up her marriage woes by teasing about a bisexual relationship with her country music friend for the entirety of Season 13, only to turn around and refuse to speak her name in Season 14, it's clear she expects that the cast will go along with her whims.

Only Garcelle had the nerve to call Kyle out for fueling the speculation before retreating amid backlash. I hope that she continues to clock Kyle, Dorit, Kathy, anyone who comes into filming a reality TV series with the idea that they can control the way the narrative builds and the way they will be portrayed. These ladies should focus instead on sharing their lives authentically, like my girl Garcelle, which is the entire premise of the genre.

New episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments.

Watch on Peacock