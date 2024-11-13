The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 of the reality series is going to be elite! The upcoming installment of the cult-classic reality TV show will feature Kyle Richards’ older sister Kathy Hilton as a friend. Hilton is setting the anticipation at an all-time high as she confesses to having a few tricks up her sleeve.

A promo for RHOBH Season 14 posted on the official Bravo Instagram account on October 29, 2024, features cast members expressing their thoughts on Kathy Hilton’s return to the popular reality TV show. Hilton expressed her excitement while noting how she’d missed out on all the fun and frolic with the outstanding cast members. The reality TV star teased how she always has something up her sleeve while shedding more insight on the upcoming season in the following words:

“Fans can expect this season for me to be very hunky-dory.”

As per the official cast bio released by Bravo on October 24, 2024, resident socialite Hilton is returning as a support system for her sister, Kyle Richards, amid the latter’s separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. Hilton will also serve as a “grounding presence” for all the cast members and as a trusty confidant to Dorit Kemsley. In an exclusive interview with Extra on September 27, 2024, Hilton shared that RHOBH Season 14 will be filled with heart, soul, and everything in between. She also noted that despite popular belief, the “reality” part of the show is authentic and not scripted in the least. Kathy Hilton also mentioned how she thoroughly enjoys her stint on the show as she gets to be a fly on the wall.

Kathy Hilton Is All Set To Spread Some Holiday Cheer

Kathy Hilton is basking in the Christmas cheer as she’s set to give back to the community this holiday season! As exclusively reported by PEOPLE on November 8, 2024, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is partnering up with DIRECTV for her Christmas at Kathy's event.

Hilton and DIRECTV have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps ease the financial burden of families and children's healthcare journeys to give back to those in need. The event, which takes place in Kathy Hilton’s home — which will be transformed into a winter wonderland — will have many festive activities lined up. It will have attendees bringing unwrapped toys for donation to families living in the Ronald McDonald Houses in Los Angeles.

The socialite expressed that by the night’s end, a truckload of donations would be going to the children. Hilton further shared how the event is a marvelous opportunity to help those in need. DIRECTV's SVP of Marketing, Kelly Jo Sands, also expressed her excitement about working with Hilton, whom she termed the “queen of reality TV.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on the same platform.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills offers an inside look at the glamorous lives of affluent women in Beverly Hills. The series follows their personal and professional journeys, highlighting their luxurious lifestyles, high-profile social events, and intricate relationships. Amidst the opulence, the women navigate conflicts, friendships, and family dynamics, providing viewers with drama and emotional moments. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 Season 11 Season 12 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards , Kim Richards , Denise Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Story By Alex Baskin Writers Kyle Richards , Brandi Glanville , Lisa Vanderpump Streaming Service(s) Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Directors Rob Minkoff Showrunner Andy Cohen Expand

Watch on Peacock