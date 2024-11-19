Kyle Richards has been a constant throughout Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s been a fan-favourite OG housewife since 2010, when the first episode aired, and has been in all thirteen seasons since. She’s always given us our fair share of entertainment on the reality series, from the saga that is the Richards/Hilton family drama, to the downfall of her longtime relationship with ex-bestie and housewife Lisa Vanderpump. However, it seems that Kyle’s time on the hit reality show may be coming to an end.

In a clip from the season 14 trailer, Kyle storms off camera saying "I'm done, I can't do this anymore." With the fallout from her recent split from husband and real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky, to the escalating tensions with the other housewives including BFF Dorit Kemsley, it seems that Kyle may be out the door after this season.

The Fallout From Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky’s Split Takes Center Stage

Kyle and Mauricio announced their split in October 2023, after 27 years of marriage. In season 13 of RHOBH, Kyle revealed that the loss of her longtime friend Lorene Shea in 2022 had a lot to do with her decision to call it quits. During the season 13 finale, she confided in housewife Erika Jayne about her marriage, saying “I’ve been like needing and wanting more from my marriage.” And in a confessional, Kyle admits that “there were things that made me lose my trust.” Although cheating allegations were never confirmed, many people online, even Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, are speculating that’s what led to the split.

This season, we see the fallout of the pair’s separation, including when a photo of Mauricio and a much younger mystery woman locking lips in Mykanos made its way around the internet. The photo came after Mauricio was also spotted hanging out with 31-year-old influencer Alexandria Wolfe. In the season 14 trailer, Garcelle Beauvais comments on the photo, saying “It sucks to see photos of your ex making out with some child.” It looks like this will be a hot topic of discussion between the ladies, which may stir up drama between the other housewives and Kyle.

Mauricio and Kyle also discuss their split this upcoming season. The trailer shows viewers a clip of an emotional conversation between the two, where Kyle, in tears, says “It’s too much all at once,” to which Mauricio responds “Of course.” Now I’m not sure if it’s just the way the clip was edited, but it seems like Mauricio responded to Kyle very non-chalantly, with little emotion on his face. It looks like he's taking the split better than she is. We are definitely going to see the drama swirling around their split play out this season, which could be a big factor in Kyle potentially deciding to leave the show.

Kyle Richards Is On Thin Ice With The Other Housewives

It’s not just Kyle’s marriage that is falling apart this season, it seems to be her friendships too. We see a lot of tension between Kyle and longtime friend Dorit in this season’s trailer. To be fair, both of them are going through their own separations with their spouses. Viewers will also see Dorit and husband Paul “PK” Kemsley’s decision to take a break from their relationship this season. The turmoil in their friendship only seems to escalate this season. In one heated exchange, Kyle says to Dorit “God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason, will you let me talk?” And in another conversation, the two scream at each other across a table at a bar. I don’t think things will end well between the two this season. We may see their friendship end once and for all.

Things between Sutton Strake and Kyle may be on the mend. Their friendship has had its ups and downs throughout the years, but really hit a wall following season 13. In a sneak-peek of season 14, Sutton chats with new “friend of” Jennifer Tilly about her friendship with Kyle. Sutton admits that “Kyle's been going through a lot and … in all honesty, I don't think I was the greatest of friends during this past year.” Although that scene makes things seem like they are in a better place, the season 14 trailer says otherwise. Sutton makes comments like “I am not going to bow down to the altar of Kyle Richards” and “We don’t need you to make this friend group exist,” which I’m assuming is also about Kyle. These kinds of comments really make me believe that their friendship is still on the rocks this season.

Kyle seems to be at her wits' end with all the housewives this season, saying to the group “Look at all of us, our age and what we are doing, everybody, honestly, should be ashamed of themselves, seriously.” I wouldn’t be surprised if the volatility in her friendships with the other housewives alone makes her leave the show.

I think Sutton seems to sum up the season pretty well, saying “Beverly Hills is the place where marriages (and I guess also friendships) come to die.” It seems like this may be Kyle’s worst season yet between the troubles in her marriage and friendships. However, fans will get to see the return of Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton as a housewife, and appearances by ex-housewife Camille Grammer and the “morally corrupt” Faye Resnick. We also have a new housewife being thrown into the mix. Celebrated author, podcaster, and marketing executive Bozoma Saint John joins the crew. It seems like she becomes fast friends with Dorit, making many of the ladies question her quick allegiance - which to me sounds like more drama on our screens!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK