The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been one of Bravo's most successful shows for the last 15 years, but its latest season proved that many viewers have started to grow tired of the series. The iconic reality program, known for its high drama and glamorous lifestyles, seems to be declining in viewership year by year, and is showing no signs of improvement. Following the finale last week, it was determined that the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills averaged its lowest viewership in history. The show has seen a downward trend in ratings since the COVID-19 pandemic, but no other season posted numbers as low as season 14. Despite having a loyal fanbase and being one of the flagship shows of the Real Housewives franchise, the Beverly Hills edition hasn't pleased its audience from a casting and entertainment standpoint, resulting in the show averaging below the 1 million viewer mark throughout the entire season.

'RHOBH' Season 14 Ratings Were a Major Disappointment