The Big Picture Jennifer Tilly and Sutton Stracke's friendship has spanned over a decade and has brought together the worlds of the Chucky franchise and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sutton made a guest appearance in the second season of Chucky, playing herself as Tiffany's best friend, while Jennifer has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Sutton's friend.

The two friends have traveled together and have a close bond, as seen in their lunch meeting on the season 13 premiere of RHOBH, where they discussed Sutton's past divorce settlement and their shared love for fashion.

Jennifer Tilly has always been reprised for her roles in the Chucky franchise as Tiffany, the killer doll's ex-girlfriend. It's been reported that Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills met the actress years ago at a charity gala that was held for the cause of the ocean's marine life preservation. It seems like a genuine friendship, and they are giving the television audience the crossover friendship they "didn't know we needed to be in on", as a fan commented on a Bravo and SYFY Instagram post.

Jennifer is an openly declared fan of the Housewives franchise. Because of their tight friendship, Jennifer invited Sutton to make a guest appearance on the second season of SYFY's Chucky series. Likewise, Jennifer has made a couple of appearance as Sutton's friend on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 13. Their friendship is much more entertaining than the drama Sutton deals with on the Bravo reality series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Release Date October 14, 2010 Cast Kyle Richards, Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump Main Genre Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 13

Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly's Friendship Is Made For Reality TV

Image via YouTube @TheJasonShow

It's still somewhat unclear as to how long these two have been friends. What is sure is that Jennifer and Sutton's friendship works and has passed the test of time for over (at least) 10 years. As true RHOBH fans know, Sutton was one of the very few to turn the heat up in season 11. She and Garcelle Beauvais were one of the few who openly asked questions about Erika Jayne's implication in her ex-husband's lawsuit. Sutton and her southern belle-ways brought a fresh pair of eyes when she joined the Bravo cast in season 10, which aired mid-pandemic.

Being the Housewives fan that she is, Jennifer is aware of all the heat Sutton got from her Bravo castmates. Jennifer also made a couple of appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, she talked about feeling protective of Sutton and even helping her out in her dating life. “Yes, I’m very protective of little Miss Sutton...because, you know, she gets all excited. She thinks Bumble is like a candy store. She’s like, ‘That one, that one, that one, that one.’ I’m like, ‘Sutton, no,'" she said.

Sutton Played Jennifer's Friend In 'Chucky'

Image via SYFY

Thanks to their friendship, Don Mancini's Killer Doll Universe and the Bravo franchise have clashed, turning into an unexpected multiverse. Sutton was invited to play herself as Tiffany's best friend. In episode 4 of Chucky called "Death or Denial", Sutton's character sleeps with a butler who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. In an interview with The Jason Show from 2022, they talked about Sutton coming on to the show. "Jennifer is more scared of the Housewives than Chucky. And me too", the Houswewives star joked. Sutton made her cameo acting role in season 2 of Chucky. The two of them were asked about the timeline of their friendship, and both recounted their versions of how long they've known each other: "I don't know. I'd say for about 15–20 years." Sutton interjected, "Not 20". And Jennifer joked, "Well, OK. We're not that old. But maybe about 15 years have passed since Sutton used to live down the street from me. She moved away... It was a five-minute walk, and now it's a 15-minute walk. So I hardly ever see her anymore. Who wants to walk in Los Angeles?

"I was very excited when Sutton agreed to come on the show and play my actual... Sutton's my friend in real life. And on the show, she plays my friend also, because in this version of Chucky, Tiffany [Chucky's bride] is living in Jennifer Tilly's body, living in her mansion, spending her money, and her friends are very worried about her because Tiffany is behaving very strangely. So they're having an intervention, and that's where Sutton comes in," Tilly said.

When asked about her reaction to being invited to star in Chucky, Sutton answered, "Absolutely! I'm canceling stuff so I can come do this. I mean, I think Don Mancini's a genius. His writing is so great. Jennifer is such an amazing actress, so to get to watch and work with Jennifer, Meg Tilly How am I not going to do that?" Jennifer chimed in and said, "Sutton was like, 'Are you kidding? Take a week and a half off from getting beaten up by the ladies on Beverly Hills and go relax on a set with Chucky. I am so there!"

Jennifer Made Her Appearance On Season 13's 'RHOBH' Premiere

Image via Bravo

On the season 13 premiere of RHOBH, Jennifer showed up at Sutton's boutique to have lunch. The two of them talked about Sutton's settlement in her past divorce and how she wanted to look like she was doing well. Sutton recounted in her interview that the two of them have gone to Sicily and been to Paris at least three times for fashion shows. "We travel so well together", Sutton said in her confessional.

On a side note, this wasn't Sutton's first appearance on a Bravo show. Sutton showed up on Dukes of Melrose in 2013; the show followed fashion designers Christos Garkinos and Cameron Silver's day-to-day lives running their LA boutique. Likewise, Jennifer has made her appearance as a guest and friend of Sutton several times now. Jennifer's work as an actress turned her into a "scream queen" for her notable roles in the Child's Play movie franchise: Bride of Chucky (1998) and Seed of Chucky (2004). More of the actress may be expected this season.

Episodes of Chucky are available for streaming on SYFY, Peacock, and other platforms in the US. Episodes from season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET and are also available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

WATCH RHOBH ON PEACOCK