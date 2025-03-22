Sutton Stracke has been working hard to play the role of both BFF and villain for years, and the hypocrisy is finally catching up with her. On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne calls Sutton out for her tactic of often becoming the aggressor toward the other wives while they are seemingly at their lowest and struggling in their personal lives while trying to create a facade that she is a "girls girl" and wants them all to acknowledge and behave like they are part of some intimate sisterhood. Honestly, it's incredible that it took so long for someone to call this out.

Erika pointed out that Sutton had gone after herself while she was going through an incredibly public divorce, often bringing up issues or demanding explanations during group outings and dinners. While Kyle Richards was dealing with the first steps of separation in her marriage, Sutton demanded answers to questions that Kyle hadn't yet addressed publicly. Again, the conversations were often in group settings at cast outings or dinners. This latest season has Sutton constantly going head-to-head with Dorit Kemsley, less so over answers regarding her separation and more so, refusing to provide Dorit with any grace for her current personal struggles.

Calling The Women Out Is Fine, But You Have To Own It

Now, the issue here is not that Sutton is asking these questions and expecting them to be open about their situations; they have all signed up for a show that is meant to document and follow their personal lives, so there is an expectation that they share these aspects, as difficult as they may be, with the audience. The issue lies in the fact that Sutton is always happy to call these women out or attack them for any perceived aggression in group settings, but during one-on-one time with them, will often carry herself in a completely different way. There is a lack of consistency in the way that Sutton operates.

While Sutton and Dorit have had issues for years, there has been a lack of sympathy for the difficult time Dorit is going through with her public separation, seeming to have become a single and solo parent and dealing with a partner who had issues with his drinking. Sutton showed sympathy in the first few episodes, but that faded the second she and Dorit had a minor disagreement, with Sutton throwing low blows like her claims that Dorit needs to "go after someone whose wallet matches her," an obvious dig at Dorit's financial issues. While the line may have been truly memorable to fans, it's not exactly the type of dig you throw at someone you claim you're trying to form a bond of sisterhood with.

The Women Are Becoming Frustrated With Sutton's Hypocrisy