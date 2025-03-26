Despite Tamra Judge no longer being on The Real Housewives of Orange County, that hasn't stopped her from sharing her opinions on other shows in the franchise. On her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp called Two Ts in a Pod, Judge shared who she thinks a show needs to bring back. Not her own show but instead The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Mellencamp was previously on. In a new episode, Judge shared her opinion on the show.

According to Judge, she thinks the show needs a major change and that change should be Lisa Rinna. Rinna joined the series in 2014 and was part of the series up until 2022 when she left. Since, she has claimed that she is happier not being a part of the show but, to Judge, she thinks that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills needs her back.

“I’m going to say that they need Lisa Rinna back bad,” she said and claimed that the show needed energy like Rinna's (and herself). “We’re like, the no bullsh*t people that just get to the point and just say how they feel,” she said. “They say what everybody wants to say or we say what everybody else wants to say. But it’s not being said. That’s the aspect of the show that’s missing.”

Tamra Judge Thinks She Knows Who Tried to Replace Lisa Rinna

Judge went on to talk about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills post-Rinna. According to Judge, she thinks that Dorit Kemsley tried to step up and take over for Rinna's brash nature but she also said that “it’s not landing well.” Kemsley has spent an entire season of the show trying to "call out" Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. Kemsley has claimed that Richards was texting her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley and being his friend instead of hers and then Kemsley got into a huge fight with Stracke over a joke about her drinking.

Many have seen Kemsley as self-centered with women like Garcelle Beauvais even alluding to Kemsley being racist in the way she reacts to things. Rinna, who also got into fights with women like Kim Richards and caused tension between the sisters, was honest and argumentative where many find Kemsley's fighting to be more self-centered. Rinna has spoken about the show since leaving and, even with Judge thinking The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills needs her, she doesn't seem to need the show.

