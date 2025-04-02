Teddi Mellencamp, who appeared on three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been battling skin cancer since 2022. Back in February of this year, Teddi was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma. Unfortunately, Teddi received even more heartbreaking news: the melanoma had metastasized to her brain and lungs. Teddi is clearly a fighter and has been making the best out of a horrible situation. She recently revealed that they found four more brain tumors, so the fight is not over yet. However, despite everything, Teddi is handling this with grace and an overall positive attitude.

While appearing on RHOBH, fans quickly realized that Teddi had an overall strong personality and was not afraid of a fight or to stand up for herself, which is the right attitude to have while going through something as horrific as cancer. Even though Teddi has bigger fish to fry than being a part of Bravo, she has managed to update fans on her journey with cancer.

'RHOBH's' Teddi Mellencamp Shares Additional Information About Her Cancer Journey

Image via Bravo

According to US Weekly, Teddi is currently "fighting for her life". They also stated that Teddi shared that she is "fighting for my family's life and all the people I love." The heartbreaking statements from Teddi kept coming as she shared that she has been struggling to explain to her children that "Moms always come back." She also stated, "I have not said that line to them since I've been back from the hospital. They all know that I'm fighting the hardest I possibly can. But I haven't said it because I don't want to lie to them, and I don't know." While speaking to US Weekly, Teddi explained that they had found four more tumors during an emergency MRI.

US Weekly also shared that Teddi explained, "This is definitely the hardest thing, but now it feels less hard." Teddi commented on the loss of her hair and how she is already tired of dealing with it, but her son made her feel better. "Ugh, I'm so over it already. But Cruz made it a little better because he said, 'Mom, we can all get some haircuts.'" When asked what is next after this course of treatment, Teddi explained that there would be no news until June 1st. She was unsure if there would be another round of radiation and immunotherapy, if she would need surgery, or if it would be the end. However, unfortunately, due to the current news that four other tumors have been discovered, the treatment plans have since changed.

Source: US Weekly