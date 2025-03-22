We’re just over halfway through Bozoma "Boz" Saint John's debut season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and let’s be honest—she is everything this franchise needed and more! For years, RHOBH has been stuck in a rinse-and-repeat cycle of alliances, selective amnesia, and far too many unspoken rules about what can and cannot be said on camera. Enter Boz, and suddenly, we have a game-changer in our midst.

For those who don’t already know, Boz is a powerhouse in the world of business and marketing. A former Chief Marketing Officer at major companies like Netflix and Endeavor, she’s known for her fearless leadership, innovative thinking, and ability to shake up any industry she steps into. Now, she’s bringing that same bold energy to RHOBH, and it’s exactly what the show has been missing.

Boz Saint John Doesn't Hold Back on 'RHOBH'

Image via Bravo

For too long, the cast has tiptoed around their friendships, unwilling to hold each other accountable for fear of disrupting the status quo. And, of course, Kyle Richards has remained at the center of it all, rarely facing real pushback from her longtime allies. But Boz? She does not play that game. From the moment she arrived, she made it clear—she’s her own person, she’s not here to fall in line, and she will absolutely call things like she sees them.

One of Boz’s standout moments this season has been her role in the ongoing tension between Kyle and Dorit Kemsley. While the rest of the group danced around the situation with cautious diplomacy, Boz had no problem stepping in and saying what we were all thinking. She called out Kyle’s deflection tactics, supported Dorit without blindly taking her side, and actually encouraged accountability—something that’s been sorely lacking on this show for years. She’s proof that true friendship isn’t about blind loyalty; it’s about being honest, even when it’s uncomfortable.

And let’s talk about Sutton Stracke. Sutton has long held the title of RHOBH’s resident wildcard—sometimes a victim, sometimes an instigator, but always ready to throw a jab when it suits her. This season, however, Boz has been the first to challenge her inconsistency. When Sutton started nitpicking others’ personal lives while refusing to share much of her own, Boz wasn’t afraid to push back. It was a masterclass in housewife accountability, and it made for fantastic television.

But perhaps Boz’s most iconic moment so far? Calling out Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, for being spotted out with other women. While the rest of the cast had conveniently avoided the subject, Boz took the direct route and said it out loud. It was the moment Bravo fans had been waiting for—someone finally addressing the elephant in the room instead of dancing around it with vague references and cryptic comments.

Boz Is EXACTLY What 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Needed

Image via Bravo

What makes Boz so refreshing is that she’s not just here to stir the pot for drama’s sake—she’s sharp, she’s funny, and she actually cares about the dynamics within the group. She’s managed to form a fast friendship with Dorit, proving that you can have someone’s back while still holding them accountable. That balance is exactly what RHOBH has been missing, and it’s a huge reason why this season feels more engaging than it has in years.

With Boz in the mix, it feels like RHOBH is finally waking up from its stale slumber. She’s fearless, she’s fun, and most importantly, she’s shaking up a group that has long needed a reality check. If this is what she’s bringing in just her first season, we can only imagine what’s to come. One thing’s for sure—Beverly Hills finally has its sparkle back, and Boz is leading the charge.