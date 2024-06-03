The Big Picture Caroline Brooks continues to thrive in Dubai with her salon, The Glass House, ensuring it reflects her vision.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai brings tested friendships, new faces, and spicy drama.

The theme of Season 2 seems to be "interesting" as alliances shift and new friendships develop.

The Real Housewives fans fell in love with a brand-new reality franchise in the beloved cinematic universe when Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Dubai in the summer of 2022. And now it's back for a spicy second season. The Real Housewives of Dubai follows the lives of some of the most fabulous women in the City of Gold. One of whom is the single-mom and owner of The Glass House, Caroline Brooks.

Caroline Brooks, or Brooks as her co-stars call her, is one of the founding and original members of The Real Housewives of Dubai. She relocated to Dubai from Massachusetts with her now ex-husband and son, where she set up and established a new life in the Emirates. During the first season of the Bravo franchise, Brooks built and fostered relationships with the show's friend group, comprised of Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, and Nina Ali. But not all of those friendships were established well enough yet. To the point where a well-meaning but unsolicited piece of advice garnered a reactive disagreement.

Speaking to Collider about the incident with Sara Al Madani, Brooks said, "Back then, we weren't really that close. She didn't know my son. She didn't know me that well to be able to make that assessment." She continued, "It really bothered me because I'm a single mom, just like her. And I feel like if somebody were to give her that criticism as a single mom, she would be equally as offended because nobody's at home with her to see all the ups and downs. And the troubles. And the highs and the lows. And the happiness and sadness of being a single parent doing it on your own."

But fear not. That moment has been mended as her friendship with Sara has grown, and they have gotten closer since the filming of Season 1.

Caroline Brooks Continues To Make a Name for Herself In Dubai

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai will continue some stories revolving around Brooks and her salon and spa, The Glass House. During the first season, viewers watched as Brooks worked with her ex-husband, Zoran, to build her dream business. In regard to working with her ex-husband, Brooks said, "I was his boss. I hired him. I paid him exactly like any other client would. So he got a little comfortable. When he got comfortable I let him know we'll stop the checks. So don't get comfortable. I am the client, and you're going to treat me as such." Brooks was in charge and ensured that the project came to fruition the way she desired.

Fans are going to be in awe of the finished product when they get to see it on screen this season. For Brooks, it was important to have The Glass House open in Dubai. "Being a business owner in Dubai has its challenges. It's hard. There's a lot of pressure," she explains. In terms of why having The Glass House in Dubai is important to her, Brooks reveals, "I made history as the only inclusive salon and spa, meaning we are super diverse. We are for men and women. For every race, ethnicity, age. It was really special opening something like this, because I think it's been a long time coming." Season 2 viewers will get to see it come to life!

Caroline Brooks Shares That Season 2 Will Be 'Interesting'

With the majority of the core cast returning for the sophomore season, they will be joined by Brooks' long-time friend Taleen Marie. When asked what it was like to have Taleen join the cast, Brooks simply said, "Interesting," accompanied by her beautiful smile. Needless to say, friendships are about to be tested in the heat of Dubai! When it came to Taleen joining the girls, Brooks revealed, "I think she fit right in. She tried to bulldoze her way through the group, and she found her footing. She sat there, and she got right into it!" As Brooks alluded to, it will be interesting to watch!

Brooks went on to say that a lot was revealed when it came to friendship in Season 2. So what else could she tease? Brooks said, "Not only is it going to be spicy, it's going to be interesting to watch friendships. The development of new friendships and the unfortunate demise of old ones." Sounds like the alliances are shifting in Dubai! The theme of Season 2 certainly seems to be "interesting!" With the opening of The Glass House, a new face to shake things up, and the opportunity to work with and see Beyonce, Season 2 is bound to be a great one for Caroline Brooks.

Be sure to check out the full interview with Caroline Brooks where she discusses her time on The Real Housewives of Dubai and what fans can expect from the second season of her hit Bravo series.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

