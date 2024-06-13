The Big Picture Milan and Ayan's friendship on The Real Housewives of Dubai is tested, leading to a public fallout.

Season 2 showcases changing dynamics and alliances among the cast, with Ayan and Brooks forming a friendship.

Fans can expect more drama and tension between Ayan and Milan as the season progresses.

Things used to be great between The Real Housewives of Dubai stars Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan. Now the reality stars are at odds. Milan sat down with Out Magazine to discuss her feud with Ayan, and a possible reconciliation does not sound promising. Fans are hurt to see the dynamic duo fall out. The friendship between Ayan and Milan served as a treat to The Real Housewives of Dubai fans.

Speaking on the root of the problem between her and Ayan, Milan said, “Well, to be honest, I don't really know where it began, but I'll say it caught me by surprise. I had no idea the finale would end the way it did, but in the world of reality, it was epic. In reality for us, though, it was so sad and heartbreaking.” She also teased that the feud between them “plays out a few episodes that lead to, like, the big bang.” “It’s very disappointing,” she continued. “It’s like a relationship breaking up in a way.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan's Friendship May Be Irreparable

The Real Housewives of Dubai has recently started airing its second season after a two-year break. Milan, Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Stanbury are among the cast. Taleen Marie recently joined as a housewife and replaced Nina Ali, who departed after the first season.

Fan saw Ayan and Milan’s friendship blossom in the first season when they went against Ali and Stanbury, with Milan even defending Ayan during the reunion. Milan also expressed that she felt like she and Ayan were on a “separate island” against her and “the forgettable four,” which consisted of Ali, Standbury, Brooks and Al Madani. But Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai is not the same anymore for the “frick and frack” duo. Ayan and Brooks became friends, which Milan doubts.

The Season 2 trailer also shows the pair at odds. Milan questions whether their friendship was as strong as it once was when she turned to Ayan for support, as she struggled with balancing her family life with her maternity line, Mina Roe. Though the fallout between Ayan and Mila came as a shock to many, fans can stay tuned to The Real Housewives of Dubai to watch the breakdown of the dynamic duo’s friendship.

Brooks did tease to Collider that Season 2 will be “interesting” with changing friendships, so fans have been warned. However, not many would think that she meant that the friendship between Aya and Milan would change for the worst. also promised “spicy drama” in an interview with Collider, so the “spicy drama” will feature the pair later in the season.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm on Bravo. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.WATCH ON PEACOCK