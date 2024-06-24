The Big Picture Milan is open to rebuilding her friendship with Ayan, but it will take time and intentionality.

The fallout between Milan and Ayan shocked fans and Milan herself, causing sadness and confusion.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai shows changing alliances, with Ayan now friends with former rivals.

Ever since Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan’s friendship dissolved on The Real Housewives of Dubai, things have not been so easy for Milan. The Season 2 trailer of the reality series showed cracks in their friendship, as Ayan’s lack of support made Milan question what they thought they had. Milan has spoken to Decider about how she thought that she was wrong for thinking that they had a strong friendship. But that does not mean that they can never be friends again.

Fans loved the dynamic duo’s friendship, so it is not shocking that their fallout disappointed them. But fans do not have to worry that the former friends will not be the dynamic duo that they once were. According to Milan, there seems to be a way back for the former friends to be a force again. She is open to rebuilding their friendship, but it certainly will not be easy. It will take intentionality and time. Although she is accepting that she is where she is with Ayan right now, she said, “never said never”.

“I feel like we need to have a conversation,” she said. “… we need to take accountability, whoever’s wrong. I genuinely did love her, and it was a real friendship.… it would be really sad to just throw away all those years of friendship over a TV show because these are our real, real lives. So I’ll never say never, but I’ll say right now, I’m OK. I’m good where I’m at.”

The ‘RHOD’ Favorite Duo’s Fallout Shocked Many

Milan has previously opened up about their fallout. Fans were not the only ones confused. Milan was too. She said, “Well, to be honest, I don't really know where it began, but I'll say it caught me by surprise. I had no idea the finale would end the way it did, but in the world of reality, it was epic. In reality for us, though, it was so sad and heartbreaking.”

Milan has also expressed how hurt she was by the fallout, so fans are not alone in that. She said, “[I had] a lot of expectations, and so she’s the only one that could truly disappoint me. It was a true friendship and I think people can identify with it. Ayan and I, we were really best friends, and … I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. I must have missed something because I did not see it coming. So I am just as invested as the fans.”

The duo in Season 1 teamed up against fellow housewives - Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, and Dr. Sara Al Madani. Now Season 2 is looking a little…different. Ali is no longer in the series as Taleen Marie took her place. But also, Ayan is now friends with Brooks and Standury, which Milan does not get. The friendships are changing and getting tested. But fans should not be surprised. Brooks did warn fans when she spoke to Collider about the new season.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm on Bravo. You can stream all episodes on Peacock.

