The Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani is not holding back from calling out her ex Akin Fontana. Turns out the reality star hired a private detective to look into Fontana’s past — and she’s not hesitating to share the discoveries! The reality star has gone on the record to spill the beans on her decision to split from her “thirsty” ex-beau, as she put it.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Al Madani revealed that her German ex-boyfriend was desperate for fame. Madani shared how upset he was over not getting more screen time and blamed Al Madani for “removing him” from the show. However, Al Madani confessed that all she wanted was to keep their relationship private, but he clearly wanted something else out of it.

She also expressed that her seven-year-old son Maktoum had bonded with Fontana during his visit to Dubai. According to Al Madani, the youngster was excited to have Fontana become his new daddy. But when she felt like her ex was taking advantage of her fame and rushing her into marriage, she decided to take a step back and ultimately end their relationship. Al Madani’s exact words in this regard during an interview with Distractify were:

“There’s a problem when the exterior don’t match the interior, right? And there’s a problem when there’s a grown-ass man so thirsty for fame and a moment and he would use you.”

Sara Al Madani Is Now in Touch With All of Fontana’s Exes

As perfect as it might have appeared on screen, Sara Al Madani and Akin Fontana’s relationship was far from it. The Bravolebrity also shared that Fontana was extremely controlling and even told her to stop working out at co-ed gyms, despite being a trainer and working with women himself! Not to mention that he often accused Al Madani of cheating on him.

However, she ended up hiring a detective because she believed Fontana was projecting his own actions onto her. Al Madani revealed that the PI has found incriminating information about Fontana and teased that she has “caught everything” he has been doing. But she chose not to share the specifics just yet.

The Bravolebrity also used the opportunity to send Fontana a message and let him know that she’s now in a WhatsApp group with all of his exes. “They’re freakin’ awesome and I love them,” claims Al Madani. She added that speaking to them, Al Madani has found out everything about Fontana and has all the receipts to expose him. In response to all of this, Fontana reached out to Page Six and denied all the allegations in the following statement:

“I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the accusations being made against me. These statements are entirely untrue, and it’s confusing, weird and shocking to me that she’s choosing to speak out with these rumors and false accusations now, nearly a year after our breakup — especially with the timing of the show coming out.”

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 is currently airing every Tuesday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

