Dust off your most glamorous outfits and pop that bottle of champagne. The Real Housewives of Dubai are making a comeback to the desert for another season of dazzling drama and escapades in the City of Gold. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai follows the show’s beloved divas as they deal with the addition of a new housewife into the group, prompting shifting alliances. As loyalties are tested and friendships hang in the balance, these housewives still also have their own families to think about and their various businesses to tend to.

The wait is finally over. From jaw-dropping arguments to extravagant vacations, all the drama audiences crave is right here. Here’s everything we know so far about The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘ Season 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dubai’s social scene is hotter than the desert sands beneath the scorching sun, and it’s not just the weather that’s on fire - it’s the drama between these high-society housewives. Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai doesn’t hold itself back on the tensions. Early in the trailer, audiences already get a sneak peek of all the drama. As the leading ladies find themselves involved in some sizzling tension over dinner, fellow housewife Al Dani doesn’t hold back, throwing shade at Stanbury with a line that’s as sharp as her stilettos: “You’re all brands but no class!”

Amidst the verbal sparring, global jetsetting, and partying debauchery, friendships are on the line too. Stanbury and Ayan’s growing friendship raises eyebrows, particularly for Ayan’s former confidante, Milan. Overheard in the trailer, Milan subtly throws some light punches on Ayan: “Ayan’s jumping on this bandwagon. The only wagons I ride are G.” As they don the hottest outfits and partake in the most glamorous parties, It’s either all or nothing in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

When Is ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘ Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Bravo

Set your reminders. The highly anticipated Season 2 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dubai hits the screens on Sunday, June 2, at 9/8c, exclusively on Bravo. Fans who are unable to catch the initial premiere can stream it the next day on Peacock.

For those who haven’t signed up for the streaming service yet, there are two subscription options to choose from. The Premium plan is priced at $5.99 per month, while the Premium Plus plan, which includes all the features of the Premium plan along with ad-free viewing and download capabilities, is available for $11.99 per month.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Season 2?

Close

Returning to Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai are Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Sara al Madani, and Chanel Ayan. Originally from London, Stanbury now calls Dubai home, sharing her lavish life with her new husband, former Real Madrid soccer star Sergio Carallo, and her three children. She’s the face of some of the world’s most prestigious brands and most recently debuted her shoe collection for Black Suede Studio. Brooks is a first-generation American and Afro-Latina powerhouse who’s all about the hustle culture. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her into the beauty industry, where she launched the Glass House Salon and Spa, a luxury branch welcoming women of all colors, hair textures, and skin types. Brooks initially moved from Massachusetts to Dubai with her now ex-husband.

Jamaican housewife Milan is living her dream in Dubai as a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur. This former Miss Jamaican has turned her pageant crown into a crown jewel as the founder and chief designer of the luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe. Madani is an Emirati businesswoman who’s a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur with a stellar reputation in the UAE. She has served on the board of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the UAE SME Council in the Ministry of Economy. Kenyan-born Ayan brings her Somali and Ethiopian roots as a supermodel and business mogul. Besides running her talent agency, she’s also collaborated with celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt.

Season 2 is amping up the drama with the arrival of a new housewife, Taleen Marie. Fans are introduced to Marie through her close friend Brooks, but the plot thickens when Marie forms an unexpected bond with Stanbury, causing some serious questions about her loyalty to Brooks. Marie, who grew up in the United States, is no stranger to the spotlight - she’s a trained singer who once opened for Christina Aguilera at the Dubai International. Since making the move to Dubai in 2014, Marie has become a shareholder and creative advisory board member for CTZN Cosmetics. Also joining the group is their new friend Saba Yussouf.

Unfortunately, a housewife from the Season 1 original cast has officially said goodbye to the show. Nina Ali, who made an impression on audiences back in the debut season, won’t be returning to Season 2. A devoted mom, a loving wife, and a savvy entrepreneur, Ali is known for her premium fruitcake business and her penchant for the finest things in life.

What Is ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘ Season 2 About?

Image via Bravo

Check out the official Bravo synopsis for The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 below:

"The flashy, fun, and fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai are back in the City of Gold for Season 2. This year, the women must balance new dynamics in the group, their demanding family lives, and their ever-growing successful businesses. When alliances shift, the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust."

Who Is Making ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai‘?

Image via Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai is brought to audiences by Bravo. With a diverse lineup of shows including Top Chef and Project Runway, the network is also home to fan-favorite reality TV shows, such as Vanderpump Rules, starring none other than Lisa Jane Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to the seaside workplace drama Below Deck. Serving as the 11th installment of The Real Housewives franchise, the Dubai spin-off first premieres in June 2022.