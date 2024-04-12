The Big Picture Get ready for drama in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, with new alliances forming and old friendships tested.

Newcomer Taleen Marie shakes things up, leading to conflicts within the group and loyalty questioned.

Premiering on June 2, 2024, this season will feature lavish lifestyles, relationship challenges, and high-stakes drama.

The Real Housewives universe is finally here with The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 trailer it promises brand-new drama with camels, beaches, yachts, and hot weather! RHODubai has been one of the most controversial spinoffs of the Real Housewives franchise and Season 2 isn’t going to be any different. Bravo has just released the super tease trailer for the upcoming season, showing the ladies juggling new dynamics within their group while balancing their demanding family lives and businesses.

The RHODubai cast is all set to make a dramatic return as their existing friendships face challenges and new connections begin to take their place. According to a press release for Season 2, “the flashy, fun, and fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai are back in the City of Gold.” However, all is not fun and games because the women will be forced to question their loyalties with alliances shifting in the new season.

As far as the cast goes, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury are all making a comeback with Taleen Marie joining the ladies as the newest housewife. According to Bravo, Marie will be introduced to the ladies through Brooks, who has been her long-term friend. But the drama starts when she starts developing a friendship with Stanbury and her loyalty to Brooks is called into question. Nina Ali on the other hand, will not be returning to the show. Saba Yossouf will appear as a friend of the cast.

‘RHOD’ Cast Members Will Have A Lot On Their Plates in Season 2

The Season 2 trailer opens with Ayan advising someone to be honest as Brooks and Al Madani break into a fight right in the middle of dinner. Ayan is also seen unveiling her new cosmetics line, Ayan Beauty, while also burying the hatchet with her former rival Caroline Stanbury, who she seems to have formed a new alliance with. But, as the two grow closer, Milan starts to have doubts about their friendship.

Milan is also seen struggling as she tries to juggle her family life and balance her maternity line, Mina Roe at the same time. When she turns to her best friend Ayan for support, she begins to feel like their friendship might not be as strong as it once was. The season will kick off while continuing the storyline from Season 1 — Stanbury and her husband Sergio Carrallo are still trying to decide if they’re ready to have a child. The couple also has to start living with a friend as their dream home is still under construction. That, combined with their fertility journey, only adds to the tension!

On the other hand, Sara Al Madani seems to have found love with a German man but the long distance is proving to be quite a challenge for these two. The trailer ends with yet another unruly dinner where Milan is seen calling one of her friends a snake while Ayan officially ends their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 2, 2024, on Bravo. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the very next day. Check out the trailer above.

