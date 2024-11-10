Fans of The Real Housewives of Dubai are in for some bad news. The reality TV show will not be returning for a third installment for a while as it faces a similar fate as Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and Winter House. Though not canceled, RHODubai will be put on “pause.”

On November 7, 2024, US Weekly exclusively revealed that RHODubai will be put on pause with a source revealing how the cast was informed of the same just “a couple days ago.” RHODubai, which is the first international branch of the franchise, first debuted on June 1, 2022, starring Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury and Nina Ali. Ali departed shortly before RHODubai Season 2 filming. The show subsequently brought on Taleen Marie as a main cast member and Saba Yussouf in a friend capacity.

The pause doesn’t mean the show is getting canceled and could just mean that it’s going on a brief hiatus. Considering the fact that The Real Housewives of Miami was similarly put on pause back in 2013 before it was rebooted in 2021, fans of the show may not have to bid adieu to the Dubai installment just yet. Bravo has not publicly stated if this marks the end of the road for RHODubai.

Chanel Ayan Is Almost Certain That Britney Spears Is a Fan of ‘Real Housewives’

Fan-favorite cast member of RHODubai, Chanel Ayan thinks Britney Spears is a Bravo fan! The reality TV star had exclusively revealed her findings while speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast during an annual charity softball game at Coney Island’s Maimonides Park organized by Dolores Catania on August,14, 2024.

Ayan shared how the music legend’s ex-husband Sam Asghari had told her during their time filming together for The Traitors Season 3 in Scotland that Spears likes to stay up to date with TV drama. The RHODubai star blurted how she had bombarded Asghari with questions about his famous ex, which included, but wasn’t limited to:

“I was like, ‘Does she watch “Housewives”?”

Sam Asghari disclosed that his ex-wife does watch the cult-classic franchise. Ayan was joined by The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, The Real Housewives of New York City veteran Dorinda Medley and The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper. The three Housewives cast members were pleased to know that Spears was a fan of the franchise, while Catania felt mighty thrilled about the celebrity endorsement.

The future of The Real Housewives of Dubai remains up in the air amid the pause. However, in the meantime, you can stream the show’s first two seasons on Peacock.

