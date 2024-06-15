The Big Picture Sergio is the perfect husband to Caroline, supporting her in every aspect of her life, showcasing his vulnerability and emotional side.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Dubai have fallen in love with Sergio's relationship with Caroline despite their age gap, making him an unsung hero on the show.

Sergio and Caroline are building a blended family and a future together, navigating challenges like ex-partner dynamics and fertility struggles with grace.

Is there anyone quite like Sergio Carrallo? Now officially married to Caroline Stanbury, Sergio is the epitome of the perfect husband. She may say he's clingy, but we say that's the dream! He has proven that he supports Stanbury in everything she does. He'll even drive her to her girl group brunches. His desire to build a family and maintain a beautiful relationship with Stanbury's children has been showcased since fans met him during Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai. He's eager to have a baby with Stanbury, and she seems willing to try IVF to make it happen. He's tapped into his vulnerable side, even getting emotional when Stanbury is off on a college scouting trip for her daughter in America. And he even wore his heart on his sleeve when he finally tied the knot with his new wife While he has had some run-ins with his wife's rivals, he's kept her grounded. Bigger blowups may have occured had it not been for the calming presence of Sergio. Sergio is the unsung hero of The Real Housewives of Dubai. Who doesn't love the handsome Spaniard!

The Real Housewives of Dubai is now in their second spicy season. Following the lavish lives and extravagant experiences, the women in the City of Gold know how to bring the drama in the desert heat. In a city filled with expats, the show celebrates the diverse individuals who call Dubai home. In addition to the show's namesakes, the families of the women get a chance in the spotlight. One of the breakout supplementary characters of the series is Caroline Stanbury's new husband, Sergio Carrallo.

The Real Housewives of Dubai A group of women navigating their ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. Release Date June 1, 2022 Cast Chanel Ayan , Sara Al Madani , Caroline Brooks , Lesa Milan , Nina Ali , Caroline Stanbury Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo Now Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Showrunner Mary Agnes Expand

Sergio and Caroline Have a Playful and Symbiotic Relationship

On Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, the viewers were introduced to former Ladies of London star, Caroline Stanbury. The high-class British mother of three came to Dubai following a business offer for her former husband that transported the family to the UAE. In 2019, after fifteen years of marriage, the couple separated. But Stanbury quickly found love through the heart of Spanish football star Sergio Carrallo. With a nineteen-year age gap between the pair, fans of the show were dropped right into their relationship as Season 1 was building toward their pending nuptials. On the show, Stanbury and Sergio celebrated their love with family and friends, but they were officially married in Mauritius because, at the time, the UAE didn't recognize interfaith marriages. Sergio played for Real Madrid for six years, having prior worked for the organization since he was 13. While he's not playing professionally in Dubai, he's more than willing to play the role of husband and step-father to Caroline's incredible children.

Since Season 1, fans have fallen in love with Sergio, even being jealous that Stanbury was the lucky one to capture the heart of the soccer star. They have a very playful relationship, and Stanbury always seems to poke fun at their age gap. And Sergio will take the jabs. Sometimes too much to heart. Even so, many of the women had opinions on their relationship. Stanbury would often bring Sergio around to the various gatherings and events with the girls. Some of the women, namely Lesa Milan, questioned whether Stanbury could stand her ground on her own without him around. But let's be real, why wouldn't you want to bring your trophy partner around like a designer handbag! Stanbury has called him her best friend, even if they don't always agree on everything; he does often side with the other women during disagreements. He truly grounds her. They have a symbiotic relationship, even if their actions sometimes make us scratch our heads. What Sergio has beautifully shown is how a grown man, who happens to be a professional athlete, can be in touch with his emotions. His tears during his wedding proved just how in love he is with Stanbury.

Sergio and Caroline Are Building a Future Together

Close

A major part of Stanbury and Sergio's relationship is their banter. Many fans have expressed distaste at how Stanbury treats Sergio, as he only shows her love. But part of Stanbury's personality is being dry and sarcastic. Is she demeaning and insensitive to him sometimes? Perhaps. It's not right, but it doesn't seem to fracture their bond. As much as she expressed that she didn't want the fanfare of another grand wedding, she obliged, so Sergio could go through it. She knew how important it was to him. Sergio entering the mix has made the Stanburys a blended family. As picturesque as it may seem, it's not the easiest transition. As Caroline's children grow up, Sergio will be part of their big moments. To an extent.

In this most recent episode, Stanbury is gearing up to take her oldest daughter, Yasmine Stanbury, on an American tour to check out colleges. The snag of the scenario was Yasmine and Caroline would be joined by Caroline's ex, Cem Habib. As seen on the show, Sergio had some feelings about the arrangement. He wasn't necessarily jealous, he was fearful of Caroline reconnecting with her ex during the trip. It may be a bit of a stretch stemming from vulnerability, but Sergio has nothing to worry about. Sure, it might be a childish fear, but it can be endearing, and Stanbury plays it off by joking as she tells him that he can still live with them should she reconnect with her ex.

Age has always been a factor in Stanbury and Sergio's relationship on screen. But what also comes into play is how different their lives were. For Caroline, she's already been married and has children. For Sergio, this is a first time experience. She may put up a fight, but she knows how important this is to him and their relationship. It did cause a bit of strife because Stanbury didn't want to go through childbirth again. Meanwhile, Sergio was ready for the full experience. On the show, Sergio and Stanbury discussed the opportunity of doing in vitro fertilization, but the ability to carry a child may be difficult for Stanbury. Since filming the scenes, Stanbury has revealed that they are looking for a surrogate since surrogacy is now legal in Dubai. Sergio's deep desire to be a father to his own child is charming. If his passion is an indicator, Sergio will be an incredible father, when the timing is right. Stanbury and Sergio's bond may seem like a fairy tale to some, but Stanbury's story on The Real Housewives of Dubai is elevated thanks to Sergio. Sergio is a dream. He's warm and sweet. He's passionate and supportive. Sergio may go down in The Real Housewives history as the best spouse in the franchise!

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

