The Big Picture Alexia feels blindsided by her husband's divorce filing; Todd reportedly didn't give any signs.

Divorce may not be simple due to assets; Florida law does not mandate a 50/50 split.

Fans speculate about the impact of the divorce on RHOM; new season streaming on Peacock.

It's been a whirlwind week for The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola since her husband, Todd Nepola, filed for divorce last week. The reality star reportedly feels "blindsided" and "shocked," as stated on her Instagram story on Monday. A couple of insiders have come forward to US Weekly saying that she is hurting and believes that one of the main reasons Todd filed for divorce is because of her sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26.

Todd and Alexia's son, Peter, have not been able to agree since the beginning of their relationship. He even warned her about Todd before they got married. Their relationship has developed since then, but having issues since the beginning made Alexia wonder if that is why he decided to file.

Alexia Is Blindsided by Divorce

Image via Getty Images.

On April 17, a source told US Weekly, "Things were good between her and Todd days leading up [to] him filing. She had no idea, and there were no signs." They shared, "Alexia believes he wanted to keep her in the dark about how he was feeling about ending the marriage because he knew she would try and convince him otherwise." It seemed like sunshine rainbows for the couple, at least in Alexia's eyes. Before they were married, the couple signed a pre-nuptial agreement, but according to a new report, it may seem the couple may not have an easy divorce when it comes to dividing all of their assets.

Attorney Neama Rahmani told US Weekly that it is not customary for a divorced couple to receive 50/50 on their assets in Florida. With their divorce, Alexia and Todd will have to determine who gets to keep what depending on what they own, whether it was purchased as individuals or as a couple. He also stated that a family law judge will be able to determine "What is the source of the funds? Is it my separate property that's going through an account in which the money comes to me in the event of a divorce? Is it my separate property, but I just commingle it? Or is that gifted to a spouse such that it ends up being shared?"

After the news of her divorce came out, Alexia posted a message to her fans on her Instagram, stating, "The outpouring of love and support that I have received from all of you has truly warmed my heart. Thank you." This news makes viewers wonder when the new season of The Real Housewives of Miami will air and if cameras will pick up to see the aftermath of this divorce.

