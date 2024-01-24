The Big Picture Larsa Pippen is open and unapologetic about her active sex life, boasting about her weekly numbers with Marcus Jordan.

Larsa seeks a man who can match her ex-husband Scottie's fame, success, and physical attributes.

Larsa's behavior has caused embarrassment for her ex-husband and children, sparking public support for Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen is one of the most infamous NBA wives in history. Not only was she married to Scottie Pippen, a world champion with a stellar record from his years with the world-champion Chicago Bulls, but she has also been linked romantically with some of the biggest names in basketball and hip-hop. The notches on Larsa's snatched Gucci belt include professional athletes Tristan Thompson and Mark Beasely, along with the king of toxic relationships, rapper Future, and, most recently, Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA god Michael Jordan. At 49 years old, Larsa's sexcapades haven't showed any sign of slowing down. She has been doing a press tour with the heir to the Air Jordan legacy, canoodling in public at celebrity events and even detailing their sexual relationship on a recent podcast.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, both Larsa and Marcus bragged about their active sex life, quoting their weekly numbers for the Bravo audience. The conversation stemmed from Larsa's comments at last year's RHOM reunion when she claimed she and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen had sex four to five times a night, every night. Fans called Larsa's bluff, as social media numerologists pointed out that for Larsa's claims to be true she would've had to travel to every game with her ex-husband, which seemed very unlikely. Half of social media labeled her ex as controlling and assumed Larsa was forced into a life of sexual servitude, while the other half believed Larsa was exaggerating. Wherever your sympathies resided with Larsa or Scottie, the numbers were pretty unbelievable considering the two were married for 23 years.

Fast-forward to January 2024 and Larsa has gone public with the son of Scottie's infamous teammate who constantly overshadowed Scottie's talent, Michael Jordan. Although Marcus is 16 years younger than Larsa, ironically, the Assyrian-American socialite has the same flex in her new relationship. According to Larsa in an interview with People Magazine, she is enjoying an equally impressive sex life with young Marcus Jordan. "I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life," she boasted, gesturing towards Marcus. Her younger lover was eager to echo her claims, bragging about his competitive nature. "I'm very competitive, so I like to stay ready," he said, assuring Andy that they had sex way more than three times a day. "Especially with Larsa as my partner, absolutely." Some things should be kept private, especially with the legacy attached to Larsa's name, and now her new beau's.

The Real Housewives of Miami Release Date February 22, 2011 Cast Adriana De Moura , Alexia Echevarria , Marysol Patton , Lisa Hochstein , Lea Black , Larsa Pippen Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6

Larsa Pippen Enjoys Indulging Fans to Her Embarassment

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

For anyone assuming Larsa was pressured to have frequent sex against her will by Scottie, the conversation with Andy proves the exact opposite. Time has proven it wasn't the overly virile athlete forcing his hot young wife to succumb to his voracious sexual appetite. It may be the exact opposite. Larsa's adept ability to navigate between sports and hip-hop romances, coupled with her recent admission of having an extremely active sex life with Marcus Jordan, suggests her voracious appetite may reside in Larsa's well-preserved loins, instead of her ex-husband Scottie.

Larsa has admitted that not only does she have a type, but she is committed to finding a man who can fill her ex's large shoes. In an interview with Melissa Gorga she explained, "I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids. So where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in? It doesn't have to be all of those, but like a few of those boxes. It's kinda hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you."

Related Larsa Pippen Joins New Reality Show With Her Boyfriend Will Larsa Pippen get to be a traitor or a faithful?

The average woman may not be able to relate to Larsa's woes, but she has obviously taken up the mantle of attempting to find a man that could fit Scottie's size 16 Nikes. According to Larsa's documented frustration, there aren't many who would be able to live up to her past, but the only person who could come close to trumping it would be to involve herself with the only person who could trump Scottie Pippen, which would be Michael Jordan himself.

After viewers binged on Jordan's docuseries, The Last Dance, the often strained relationship between Michael Jordan and his Robin-esque sidekick Scottie Pippen was fodder for pop culture consumption. Although the two athletes won multiple championships together in Chicago, their personal approaches to the game couldn't have been further apart. Outside their rapport on the court, there was not much of a connection between the titans, and post-career, there is no relationship at all. When asked if he granted his approval for his son's relationship with Larsa, Jordan simply said, "No", to which Marcus later suggested his father was just kidding around.

Larsa Pippen's Relationship With Marcus Jordan Is Twisted Payback

Peacock

To Larsa's credit, if she was attempting to secure a relationship that would provide the fame and security she enjoyed while married to Scottie, that would also read to the public as an upgrade, grabbing the son of the one man who consistently trumped her ex is quite a coup. It has certainly secured her spot on the recently returned The Real Housewives of Miami and also provided an opportunity for Peacock's new reality-inspired game show, The Traitors. After making their relationship public in 2023, Larsa and Marcus have been going out of their way to invoke public conversation about the relationship. The two co-host a podcast together titled, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Larsa is unapologetic about the awkwardness of the relationship, instead seeming to revel in the fact that it possibly makes Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen very uncomfortable because of their prior relationship. During a scene in season 6 of RHOM, Larsa flippantly addressed the pink elephant in the room. "Our relationship is probably awkward for [Marcus'] dad and my ex because they had a relationship. But it's not awkward for Marcus and I. He makes me happy, and I make him happy and that's just what it is," she said. But who does her happiness come at the expense of?

Most public criticism regarding Larsa's moves has been connected to the idea that many of her romantic trysts happened before the ink was dried on her divorce papers to Scottie Pippen. She also defended a very public relationship with NFL player Mark Beasely while he was still married to his wife, Montana Yao. When questioned about the relationship in 2021 by Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa simply said, "It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting."

Larsa Pippen Has a Messy Dating History

Larsa's bold and unapologetic behavior has proven to be an embarrassment not only to her ex-husband Scottie, but also to her four adult and teenage children. Her sons have made posts on social media objecting to their mother's public relationships, and it's easy to assume they could have internal issues with her choices. At 33 years old, Marcus is closer in age to her oldest son, Scotty Jr., than he is to Larsa's 49 years. There has been a public outcry in support of Scottie Pippen due to Larsa's antics, specifically after she and Marcus went public with their relationship in 2023. Larsa continues to speak recklessly about her ex-husband and also enjoys indulging her fans with intimate information about all her relationships. Unfortunately, any conversation about the greatness of Michael Jordan's reign with the Chicago Bulls, including his instrumental teammate Scottie Pippen, will forever be darkened with the news that Larsa Pippen, Scottie's ex-wife, and mother of his children, is now dating the son of Michael Jordan. The only thing that could turn that knife even deeper in Scottie's side is if Larsa manages to get Marcus down the aisle in the company of his famous father.

Marcus has already hinted that his father would potentially be his best man if he were to marry Larsa. "I was the best man at his wedding, and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously we'll keep the tradition going, is my thoughts on it," Marcus shared on the Pablo Torres Finds Out podcast in response to his father attending his wedding if he and Larsa were to wed.

For a woman as competitive and strategic as Larsa, this would be the ultimate win. For the fans who have shown their support for Scottie Pippen, this would be another slap in the face of basketball great Scottie Pippen and would also further tarnish the Jordan legacy. Only time will tell if Larsa will be successful in her intention, but currently it appears that Marcus Jordan is totally on board with whatever Larsa Pippen wants to do.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, with episodes also available for streaming on Peacock the following day. Watch on Peacock