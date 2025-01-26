We’ve seen our fair share of dinner parties go wrong on the Real Housewives franchise. From Teresa Giudice flipping a table on Real Housewives of New Jersey, to Lisa Rinna throwing glassware at Kim Richards on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, dinner parties have been the source of many of the franchise’s largest blowout fights. What causes many of these fights? The games. Although they seem harmless, these games are secretly designed to bring the shade out of the housewives and often result in a dinner party from hell. We most recently saw this on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, where Heather Gay came up with the "text message game," which was meant to air out what the ladies were saying about each other and move on with a clean slate, but led to complete and utter chaos. Although you may think "that's shady," the Real Housewives of Miami’s “Who Do You Trust the Least?” game takes the crown.

In the Season 5 finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the ladies spend their last day in Puerto Vallarta. We know tensions are high, and a big blowout fight is coming, as per the season finale's trailer. At their final dinner of the trip, things get heated once again between Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose over the Alibaba situation from earlier in the season. That's when it's revealed that Whitney had reached out to sworn enemy Monica Garcia to get dirt on Lisa. Heather puts her foot down, saying the ladies are obsessed with "trying to find the receipts, trying to find the proof," and exposing one another. Doesn't that quote sound familiar to what she said to Monica last season? Heather is at her breaking point, comparing the "burn book" from Mean Girls (and the Season 4 reunion) to the ladies' text messages on their phones.

Although she had the best intentions, the "text message game" created more drama than good. The game required each of the ladies to go through their text messages and find the worst thing they said about another housewife; that housewife would then read the text out loud. Whitney played the game dirty, having Lisa read out a text message about a woman approaching her at a party saying she had been a third in Lisa and her husband John Barlow's sex lives. Out of rage, Lisa fires at Angie Katsanevas, bringing up another hurtful rumor about her husband, Shawn Trujillo. Angie loses it, throwing the flowers on the table at Lisa. That's when production gets involved and ushers Angie out of the scene. Lisa and Meredith eventually storm off the set, leaving the group in shambles.

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Throws the Ultimate Shade With This Dinner Party Game

Although Heather's game ended in complete chaos, Real Housewives of Miami’s “Who Do You Trust the Least?” takes the crown for being the most shady. The ladies are on a group trip to the Hamptons, which has already started on the wrong foot. As usual in the Real Housewives franchise, room selection becomes a huge issue. Adriana de Moura strips naked in a bathtub to claim the master bedroom, and Lisa Hochstein refuses to share a room with anyone. Nicole Martin and Alexia Nepola even get into it, and that's when Marysol Patton's gears start turning. She wants revenge on Nicole for challenging her best friend. How is she going to do that? A shady dinner party game.

At dinner, Marysol suggests going around the table and saying who each housewife trusts the least in the group. At first, the ladies won’t take the bait. Lisa refuses to answer, and Kiki Barth suggests playing “Who Do You Trust the Most?” instead. Seeing that nobody is willing to play her game, Marysol decides to play it first, admitting she distrusts Nicole the most because she talks behind the other ladies’ backs. It’s very clear that Marysol’s objective for the game is to go after Nicole. Marysol alleges that Nicole said that Larsa was a “hooker,” which prompts Larsa to fire back at Nicole, essentially calling her a gold digger in return.

In this instance, Marysol is trying to stay relevant by creating drama. Alexia also came to the dinner wanting revenge on Nicole after their earlier incident. Nicole accuses Alexia of talking smack about her best friend, saying that Marysol's marriage was convenient and done only to stay relevant. Of course, Alexia refutes the claims, but Nicole swears on her son's life that it's true. Yikes. Marysol and Alexia wanted to put Nicole in her place, and the game was the perfect way to do that. The game ends the night off on a bad foot, and poor Guerdy Abraira has to get into this mess when she arrives on the trip.

We've seen our fair share of dinner parties from hell on Real Housewives, thanks to good ol' dinner party games. From "Rose and Thorn," to "Who Yould You Kick Off Your Wagon?" these games are all designed to stir up drama. We most recently saw this on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 5 finale, where Heather suggests playing the "text message game." However, the mirror on the wall suggests that Marysol's "Who Do You Trust The Least?" is the shadiest of them all. She used the game as a tactic to go after Nicole — and it did just that.

