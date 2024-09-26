Dr. Nicole Martin, who joined The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 reboot in 2021, was a fresh face who brought a new perspective. She was younger than the OG cast, a successful anesthesiologist, and an unmarried mother. Her calm and collected way of reacting to conflicts, ease of putting her point across, and innate talent to get under the skin of her fellow castmates who were giving her a tough time quickly made her a fan-favorite. One of the best things about Martin was that she was almost always right whenever she was embroiled in drama. She also has a sense of humor that she used to her advantage when dealing with veterans who weren’t fans of sharing their thunder. Despite being picked on incessantly by Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, and Alexia Nepola, Nicole Martin always maintained a dignified stance in her responses.

What’s highly endearing about the RHOM star is that she is a successful career woman and a dedicated mother capable of standing on her two feet with or without the backing of reality TV. She would be best described as one of the flag-bearers of bringing a new spin and flavor to the typical Real Housewives cast who aren’t financially independent and rely on their husbands to lead luxurious lives. So naturally, fans were devastated when Martin announced that she would not return for RHOM Season 7. The mom of two, who had recently given birth to her and fiancé Anthony Lopez’s daughter Genevieve Nicole, was suffering from postpartum anxiety. Topping this off with the tense environment of the show, her career, and long shoot hours, Martin felt it was time to take a step back and focus on her growing family. It also highlights how reality TV is possibly not equipped to support women amid such life changes and provide them with a toxic-free work environment.

Nicole Martin Brought Diversity to ‘RHOM’

Nicole Martin joined the RHOM cast in Season 4 when the show returned after an eight-year hiatus. Martin entered the strata of reality TV thinking of it as a new opportunity as she brought some much-needed dimension to the age-old Real Housewives franchise. Her level-headed personality and career-oriented mindset were a welcome change from the usual content of showcasing over-the-top lifestyles and interpersonal altercations between the cast. Martin’s introduction also possibly pulled a new demographic of viewers to RHOM. According to Bravo in her cast bio, Martin mentioned that joining the coveted reality TV show was a risk she wanted to take after being highly calculative throughout her life. The anesthesiologist intended to use her new platform to give young women career and life advice.

It’s evident that from the get-go, Martin’s intentions on RHOM steered on a different tangent from surface-level spats, emphasizing motivation and encouraging viewers to come into their own. Her authenticity has also made her deeply relatable. She chose not to put a ring on it while raising her family with her now fiancé, Anthony Lopez, despite facing judgment from some of her co-stars, which is commendable. A great moment that emphasized how Nicole Martin held her own and stood by her choices was her response when Pippen made a snide comment on her having a kid out of wedlock on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Nicole Martin Had Several Savage Moments on ‘RHOM’

Nicole Martin has had several moments on RHOM that live rent-free in fans’ minds, where she stuck up for herself against catty veterans and cemented a place for herself within the franchise. The anesthesiologist often found herself embroiled in conundrums with Nepola, Patton, and Pippen, but she handled the situations gracefully and logically. She rarely sowed the seeds for altercations and was often giving it back to her fellow cast mates for doing wrong by her. One savage moment that deserves special recognition was the incident during RHOM Season 5 when Pippen spread rumors that Martin had been sleeping around with the physicians at her workplace. Martin, being the savage queen she is, sent Pippen an “uninvite” from her engagement party that left both the latter and the viewers utterly gobsmacked. She did so most creatively with an engraved mirror with “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Who’s the fake one of them all? Take a good look. I see who you are, do you? See yourself uninvited to our engagement party” written on it. The rumors could’ve jeopardized her professional life, so the act deserves to be commended.

Martin had revealed in an interview with Today that she feels like she lives in an alternate universe from some of her fellow cast mates, given their contrasting personalities. There was even the incident during lunch hosted by Alexia Nepola, during which she invited an attorney to answer the ladies’ questions. When Martin asked about character defamation, Nepola got defensive and said she was paying for the attorney’s time. Martin handed her Black Amex card to the attorney to answer her question, leading to Nepola's outrage. While these are just a few badass moments when Martin defends herself, she revealed in the same interview that she finds it amusing how the women continue to attack each other's professions, children, and spouses on the show, creating a toxic environment. Martin also believes that apologies go a long way and can detox nasty feelings and distasteful comments that are prevalent on the show.

Postpartum Anxiety Pushed Martin to Exit ‘RHOM’

Fan-favorite cast member Nicole Martin decided to step back from being a part of RHOM Season 7. In an exclusive tête-à-tête with PEOPLE, the anesthesiologist revealed that she had been struggling with severe postpartum anxiety after the birth of her daughter Genevieve Nicole on March 26, 2024 — she was born prematurely. The reality TV star had to undergo a C-section and further revealed that her postpartum anxiety had caused her to experience heightened levels of worry, which are not normal. Martin confessed how, as a result, she gets consumed by the overwhelming sense of worry, and it has taken a toll on her mental health as well. The mom of two shared how being a mom is her favorite role, but dealing with the anxiety has been extremely challenging.

While it's not clear what triggered her condition, some of the common signs include an increased heart rate, lack of appetite, nausea, stomach aches, shortness of breath, inability to relax, self-isolation, and so on. Being in such a sensitive mental state is not ideal when working in the high-powered and seldom toxic environment of reality TV, which pushed Martin to take a step back from taking on a full-time role on RHOM Season 7. The reality TV star revealed that despite her love for her fellow cast members, the tense atmosphere and cut-throat characters could not be ignored, as well as juggling the long hours of the shoot. The decision was made while keeping her family's and her best interests in mind. She also shared a post on her Instagram detailing her decision to step back from RHOM while also providing her followers with educational insights.

Nicole Martin’s Exit Will Have Adverse Effects on ‘RHOM’

Image via Bravo/Nicole Martin's official Instagram

Nicole Martin’s exit is justified, given the various things she has on her plate with her new baby and postpartum struggles. However, it cannot be ignored that her departure leaves an unavoidably large void in RHOM. The anesthesiologist had challenged the show’s status quo and brought in first perspectives that attracted new audiences and lifted the franchise from being just a show that solely focused on surface-level issues that were instigated by the cast. Due to how practical and level-headed her personality has always been, fans don't find Martin's exit surprising. She also doesn’t rely heavily on the platform like her contemporaries, as she has a successful career outside RHOM. The same PEOPLE interview also revealed that Martin was offered a full-time contract for Season 7 before she announced her departure.

Nicole Martin has also shared that she doesn’t intend to bid adieu to the show forever, and this may as well be a temporary goodbye. She still wants to pop up occasionally in a friend's role. Martin has also expressed feeling guilty about letting down her audiences but has had to prioritize what she feels is right. There’s no doubt that Nicole Martin shook up the game on RHOM. Her exit also poses a question about how producers could’ve done a better job at combatting the toxicity on set and making necessary changes to accommodate cast members who’ve been facing mental health challenges — especially amid pregnancy. Considering how Martin’s exit leaves big shoes to fill, the producers must retrospect how they set the tone for the upcoming season and whether RHOM will fall back into its quintessential ways, possibly risking the alienation of an entire demographic that used to tune in due to Martin’s presence.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 is currently undergoing filming. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

