The Real Housewives of New Jersey has given us a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyles that come along with a Jersey Shore summer. From Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin's gorgeous beach houses to the fabulous pool parties - we can always expect a crazy, fun summer in New Jersey. However, I do not think anything will ever compare to the festive holiday episodes that the earlier seasons of the reality series gave us.

I have incorporated Seasons 1-7 into my annual Christmas re-watch list. All the holiday episodes give me such a great and nostalgic feeling - and arguably, some of the most memorable moments throughout the show. This time period was a way to give all the toxicity and drama a break and the chance to focus on family-oriented traditions and the realness of how crazy the holiday season can get.

Nothing Compares to Christmas in New Jersey

Image via Peacock

There have been countless memorable moments throughout this franchise, but some of the best - and most iconic, are from the holiday episodes. I love re-watching the sprinkled cookies fiasco, and the fact that it is still a topic of discussion today. I think it is hilarious and an amazing business move that Melissa just dropped her very own recipe, just in time for the holiday season. But, my favorite episode throughout all 14 seasons has to be when Teresa Giudice comes home from prison during the first episode of Season 7. Not only was it heartwarming and the most authentic and vulnerable I have ever seen Teresa be, but it embodies everything that the holiday season should be about: family. Teresa came home just in time to celebrate Christmas with her family, and the scene when she walks through her door yelling, "Girls, I'm home!" and all four daughters sprinting to hug her at once brings tears to my eyes every rewatch. I loved the Giudice/Gorga Christmas celebration that season because Teresa realized that family is everything after being away from them for a year, and she and Melissa decided to turn a new leaf and become a force to be reckoned with.

I love watching the sense of realness and authenticity that the holiday episodes gave us. Although the glitz and glam of the holidays are great to watch - especially a family like The Kardashians, and their annual Christmas parties, dressed to the nines - there is something special about watching the women of RHONJ go on about their normal lives during the holiday season. Watching Caroline Manzo wearing sweatpants in her kitchen while cooking with her family, not trying to impress anyone, is so relatable. Seeing Teresa running around trying to juggle her cooking, her four daughters, and the gifts, all while Joe Giudice is hungover sitting on the couch, and Melissa and Joe Gorga trying to keep the Gorga family traditions alive is what the holidays are all about. The idea of trying to be "perfect" during this season is unrealistic, which is why the early holiday episodes are so loved. They never tried too hard; it was always raw and authentic.

We Miss Real Events on 'RHONJ'

Image via Peacock

Christmas time in New Jersey broke up the typical events, pre-planned trips, and the recycled drama that this show has turned into. I am tired of watching tacky-themed parties every other episode, especially because they tend to never have fun during them - there is always drama. I think some of these parties are thrown only for the sake of the show. If the cameras were not rolling, Melissa would not have had an Amalfi Coast party, and Danielle Cabral's "mozzarella-making" party would never have happened. These parties feel forced and fake, but the holiday parties never did, and I miss that. I enjoyed seeing the different types of holiday traditions throughout the cast and how they chose to celebrate with their families. I do not enjoy randomly themed parties with a split cast.

I miss the holiday season in New Jersey. Everything was festive, real, and authentic. I loved watching the cast juggle the cooking, the parties, the traditions, and celebrating with their kids. Everything was relatable and heartwarming. We need to bring Christmas time back to the show.

RHONJ is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

