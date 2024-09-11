Danielle Cabral didn't have the best sophomore year on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After an electric first year on the Bravo series, she got into a physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin and then had a falling out with her personal hairstylist in her second season. It left Cabral in a less than stable place by the end of Season 14. Now, with Season 15's fate in the balance, Cabral opened up about the pain of last season, but how "good always wins" when it comes to those she is no longer close to. While talking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on a recent episode of Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe, Cabral gave her unfiltered opinions on the show, Bravo, and the future.

Bristowe and Cabral talked about her falling out with her former friends and Cabral made it clear that the part that hurt the most was how they doubled-down on it after realizing they hurt her and didn't like that people cared about her. “You know what the saddest thing I experienced this year was getting hurt by people I championed, and I loved, and I had on my team, and they tried to hurt me,” Cabral said. “And then once they hurt me and realized, ‘Oh God, people care about me,’ they kept going and going.”

Cabral had to learn a tough lesson about fame and went on to talk about how her supposed friends didn't care about all the things she'd done for them in the past and only cared about the fact that she was famous and how to use her name:

“It comes back in ways that we don’t even have to get our hands dirty. I think that was the hardest part of learning what being in the public eye is, is that people can, they don’t care. They don’t care that I did all this stuff for them. They want to just use my name to get ahead,” she said. “There’s no human decency anymore. It’s sad. That cancel culture, that’s why everything is getting so [much] worse … I think that’s why everything gets so blown out of proportion.”

Cabral Reveals Bravo Is Changing the Cast Around for Season 15

According to Cabral, no one knows what is happening, but Bravo is reportedly switching the entire cast around, and she pointed out that the wives who have been on the show for a long time might struggle with that. “We don’t know. No one knows anything but some people are going and for the women that have been on there a really long time, that’s a whole life change,” she said. Regarding whether she'll be back, she also isn't sure.

“That’s a loaded question. I don’t know if I could handle another season with what I want through this year with some people,” she said, “but if we can get back to the [RHONJ] that I love, I could do that all day. Catty I can do all day. Evil and twisted and trying to ruin my name and my brand and my children’s future, I don’t sign up for that. That’s different. Way dark. That’s the problem with my show this season.”

