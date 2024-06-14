The Big Picture Danielle Cabral's confidence shines on RHONJ, focusing on her business success and family life.

Danielle Cabral entered Real Housewives of New Jersey with the confidence only a true Jersey girl could muster. Her confidence may be due, in part, to the fact that this is not her first foray into the world of reality TV. Even though Danielle is originally from Staten Island, New York, she moved to New Jersey before landing her role on Housewives with previous television appearances including an episode of the MTV series True Life in 2006. Before she was married, Danielle shared her Staten Island lifestyle as she pursued an acting career for the episode, and another follow-up episode in 2008. While she is technically a transplant from Staten Island, Danielle moved to the Garden State with her hot husband Nate Cabral when the couple started their family in 2012. The couple then appeared on the HGTV series Family Under Construction to share the renovation process of their family home in New Jersey in 2014.

At her first reunion in Season 13, when her newbie counterpart Rachel Fuda accused her of being insecure, Danielle snapped back in her perfect East Coast accent, "My balls drag out the door! I'm not insecure." Her confidence has served her well in an otherwise slow start to the most recent season, as the other Jersey Housewives seem to be constantly re-hashing old dramas. Series superstar Teresa Giudice is stuck in the middle of two feuds. There is her constantly strained relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, which is currently on a simmer while the parties involved pretend to ignore one another. And then there is the feud that kicked off at last season's reunion between Teresa and Rachel's husband, John Fuda, over accusations that Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator to look into Fuda's history, along with the rest of the cast. Dolores Catania is re-hashing her partner Paulie Connell's reluctance to finally divorce from his estranged wife. Meanwhile, Danielle is off to New York Fashion Week with her beautiful family to promote her clothing line, Boujie Kidz.

Rather than looking back at last season's drama, Danielle has her eyes on the prize and is making the most of her new platform. She is hosting events that help bring the ladies together, promoting her business, celebrating her supportive husband, and living her fabulous life at the Jersey Shore. Other Housewives should take note of Danielle's strategy. The cancellation of the Season 14 reunion seems to indicate an uncertain future for the franchise, but Danielle is setting the standard on how to keep viewers interested in the series by focusing on herself, looking forward, and living her authentic life.

The Fallout on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Is Very Real

The only unsettled drama that Danielle seems concerned about from last season is whether Jennifer Aydin and Teresa deliberately set her up to spread a rumor about Melissa's marriage. Jennifer and Teresa deny all culpability, constantly reminding Danielle that she did not have to repeat the rumor once heard. However, Jennifer and Teresa likely hoped that the newbie Housewife would do their dirty work in bringing up the rumor about Melissa on camera since they both had been feuding with her for years. Danielle understandably wants to know who she can trust within the group, but rather than rage about the no-win situation she faces trying to be friends with everyone this season, she has chosen to sit back and observe the group to see how everyone is moving, moving forward but with one eye open.

Danielle and Rachel ended last season on a sour note, as they were on opposite sides in the feud between Teresa, her brother, and Melissa. But this season, not only have the two newbies agreed to start fresh, but they seem to be happily rebuilding their friendship. In a confessional, Rachel points out that what she loves about Danielle is her loud and outgoing nature, noting that they are each other's opposites in this regard. Then there is a cut to a confessional where Danielle comments on Rachel's ability to remain calm and cool, observing, "I wish I could be like that." The two moms seem to have found a new rhythm in their friendship, and it is refreshing to see two women with opposite personalities getting along instead of picking each other apart.

Danielle seems to have learned a lesson in Housewives 101 last season, and she has her guard up with other ladies in the group. Based on her observant performance so far this season, she is determined to stay out of past dramas. Danielle is relying on her judgment about who in the group of Jersey ladies is truly interested in her friendship, and who seems to only care about her when the cameras are on. When Jen Fessler chooses to cozy up to Teresa, despite Teresa recently attacking Rachel and her husband, with whom Jen has been friends for years, Rachel gets upset and confides in Danielle. She calmly listens and affirms her friend's feelings without getting involved in the drama. As her season tagline makes clear, she intends to stay "boujie, unbothered, and above your drama." Danielle is taking the high road at every opportunity this season while standing firm in her truth wherever possible. It's a good look for a New Jersey Housewife and allows for fresh and new energy in a group with friendships and feuds that have grown stale.

The Other Housewives Need New Energy on 'RHONJ'

When Housewives run out of personal storylines they can authentically share, or if they are working overtime to keep their problems off camera by fabricating drama through social media, the viewers can typically tell. As Andy Cohen likes to remind the Housewives, don't come on reality TV if you have something to hide. With the boycott between Teresa and her brother, she could no longer use their feud as a plot point in her life. The most authentic scenes viewers will ever see with Teresa feature her beautiful daughters, but her girls are now at an age where they can say no to filming, and only share what they are willing to. Teresa seemingly has financial and marital troubles that she refuses to acknowledge on camera, and overall, it makes sense that she is focusing on John Fuda this season as a storyline.

Where the other Housewives and their husbands are getting caught up in Teresa's drama, Danielle is keeping out of the mess. But she is also keeping a watchful eye on the way people are moving this season. When Danielle throws a party at the Jersey Shore, she specifically requests that everyone save the fighting for another time. John Fuda observes he will happily do so unless someone "pushes" him. John's refusal to keep it peaceful with Teresa also pulls his wife into her orbit as well, and the pair have replaced the Gorgas as the couple Teresa feuds with this season. If everyone could turn a new leaf, the way Danielle and Rachel did after last season, the series would have more room for the personal storylines to evolve into more interesting avenues than constant feuds over social media drama.

Danielle Cabral Is a Rising Star on 'RHONJ' Season 14

This season, Danielle has shared more than her business success with Boujie Kidz. While it appears that Danielle once had dreams of being an actress herself, she seems to be excited about transitioning to a new role. Danielle reveals in Season 14 that her daughter recently signed with a talent agency, and as she preps her girl at a photo shoot, it seems that Danielle is now happy in her role as "momager." In a confessional, Danielle beams and proclaims her daughter is already a "star." Danielle and Nate together with their children is a charming portrait. Nate seems genuinely devoted to his wife, and supports her in her fractured relationship with her family, while also being that middle ground of communication between his wife and her estranged father. One event that Danielle hosts this season is a "celebration of life" party for the anniversary of Nate surviving brain surgery in 2017, and seeing the New Jersey housewives laughing and dancing and getting along with no food or wine being thrown, is a reminder of what the Real Housewives of New Jersey could be without the toxic desire to drag each other's reputations through the mud.

With all of her success, an ongoing disagreement with a legacy Housewife, and her family drama brewing in the background, Danielle is modeling exactly what the Housewives franchise is typically known for. Rather than recycling toxic attacks on other people's reputations, she is laser-focused on herself and her family and any true friends who want to join her on her way to the top. Her hustle and her humor are impossible to replicate, but Housewives from every franchise could benefit from taking note of the standard that Danielle is setting for how to make a season entertaining.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey air Sundays on Bravo, and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

