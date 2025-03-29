Bethenny Frankel used to be on The Real Housewives of New York City and now, she's commenting on Bravo stars and their shows. Including Teresa Giudice. But Giudice's co-star, Dolores Catania, has her back. Catania was on Two Ts in a Pod with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp when she spoke about Frankel's comments on Giudice. Frankel took to Instagram to talk about Giudice's money issues and share her thoughts on it. Catania then, in turn, shared her thoughts on Frankel and wasn't kind about it.

"I mean, she’s a broken girl. She’s a very broken person,” Catania said on the podcast. “I remember 14 years ago when this whole thing started I went to a party with the other girls, it was like season 1. She was, like, standing in a doorway and, I don’t remember her because she’s [memorable]. I remember her because I’m an empath and I felt a s— energy from her. Yeah, so that’s how she’s pretty much known across the board. But you know, to knock the same platform that made her, it made her."

Catania pointed out something fans have been saying about Frankel. Frankel has said that the shows are "so s--t" and Catania said in response that Frankel should "stop talking about it." It led to Judge sharing her thoughts on Frankel and how she thinks that Frankel makes these comments for the shock of them. “She wants to be like the shock jock that says things,” Judge said. “And a lot of times she does say some very interesting … things on Instagram. But then sometimes it’s like we don’t need to be that mean, we really don’t.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Made a Name For Herself Coming for Bravo Shows

Image via Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Since Frankel left The Real Housewives of New York City, she has been using her social media to come for Andy Cohen, the network, and specific shows. Catania and Judge pushing back at Frankel's comment is not the first time fans have seen the stars of Bravo getting made at Frankel. She has been fighting with many of the Bravolebrities and the network as a whole. Ultimately, Frankel is no longer part of the Bravo network and her opinion on these women is coming from a place of watching the shows just as the rest of us do. You can see Catania on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.