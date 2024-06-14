The Big Picture The Fuda-Giudice conflict continues with no resolution in sight, as Teresa refuses to admit fault.

As teased all season long, John Fuda and Rachel Fuda sat down with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. And as expected, it was not pretty. There was no resolution to be found. Luis wanted to bury the hatchet, and John Fuda just asked that Teresa and Luis apologize to him. Of course, Teresa and her husband believed that they did absolutely nothing wrong, so they already came in with a negative headspace and no intention of mending anything. John Fuda stood his ground and explained his past, yet Teresa tried to make it a tit-for-tat. Whether the Fudas shot first is irrelevant at this point. Both parties have been at fault, but with Teresa refusing to admit fault, she has continued to drive the franchise into the ground.

Now in its 14th, and possibly last, season, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still recovering from years and years of drama. With lingering effects hindering any progress for this friend group, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has seen women flipping allegiances while others continue to stomp on the ground that they're the queen supreme. With the Season 13 Reunion causing massive shock waves, some of the parties involved attempted to address them. But this is the Garden State. Nothing comes that easy.

The Fuda-Giudice Sit Down Was Just for Show

Since arriving on the show, Rachel Fuda found herself pushed to be a rival of Team Giudice as she sided herself with Melissa Gorga. Of course, if you don't kiss the ring of the Villain of New Jersey, you're instantly her enemy. After they butted heads all season long, it was revealed during the Season 13 reunion that Teresa and Luis hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on her enemies, including the Fudas. At the same time, they sought out information from John's incarcerated ex-wife. The wrinkle in why this was problematic was that Rachel was in the process of officially adopting John's son. Cut to Season 14, which began with Teresa hurling accusations about John Fuda being the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County. It was a brutal attack that was meant to tear him down, yet she backtracked and accused everyone that they misinterpreted her statement.

With so much tension between the two families, the men tried to find a resolution. But this is The Real Housewives of New Jersey — the women had to be involved! The meeting of the families was randomly set up by Dolores Catania's boyfriend, Paulie Connell. Why he needed to mediate for them was silly in itself. Both couples prepared themselves for the meeting, which was to be set in a neutral setting: the backroom of a dining establishment. With no food or beverages involved, the meeting started off awkwardly. It was like a terrible first date where no one wanted to speak first. John finally spoke up and stated his case, demanding an apology. Perhaps he's still new to this show, but Teresa doesn't do that — the phrase "I'm sorry" is simply not in her vocabulary.

When those two words come out of her mouth, it's like a parrot repeating what they just heard: there's no meaning behind it. Even the Watch What Happens Live audience didn't believe her. When John tried to explain his story and how damaging her words could have been, she tried to play the victim and allege the things they had done to her. Unfortunately, this didn't fly for John or Rachel, prompting them to get loud. And John would get louder and louder with every mention of his ex-wife, especially after he explained to Teresa about her involvement in the world of drugs and how she almost killed him. With no sign of a resolution, John and Rachel walked out. In a way, fans knew nothing promising was going to come of this meeting, but it was shocking that it was the Fudas who stepped away from the table.

Someone Needs To Stop Encouraging Teresa on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

There's no doubt that when it comes to fights on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it does take two to tango. But regarding Teresa, she dances on her own. Teresa's inability to take accountability has been a problem since Season 1. The meeting, as John Fuda stated, should have just involved him and Luis — the women should not have been involved. And he's right. By including the wives, it reached a level that was never going to be productive. This was a scene filmed for the show. That's all. Watching back, the way that Luis allowed the conversation to flow was abysmal, sitting back and letting Teresa do all the fighting. It's as if he handed her the rope to hang herself with, because she should never have been there to begin with. Let John and Luis handle it first and then get Luis to convince Teresa to apologize after.

Before the meeting even started, Teresa and Luis were engaged in a bit of afternoon yoga. There was no mindfulness activity that would get Teresa to be namaste for this conversation. Teresa believed that her and her husband were the bigger people in the situation, but once again, her delusion got the best of her. She even claimed she didn't want to call them names, which she had just done moments before in her confessional. Calling John a drug dealer didn't get to him because he admitted to her that he owned that period of his life. Mocking him for parking cars was meant to belittle him, but that's literally part of his business. On the flipside, for John to walk out and comment that she is the poster child for mortgage fraud went too far, especially since he'll never be able to live that down.

Teresa Is Starting To Bring 'RHONJ' Down With Her

Teresa loves to hit below the belt and no one has ever been there to tell her to stop. Luis continues to encourage her and entice her. He must stop. Even her allies continue to let her get away with murder. The problem with The Real Housewives of New Jersey and the road it's going down is reality television is seeping too far into reality. Someone is going to get seriously hurt. At some point, Teresa Giudice will meet her match. And she won't see it coming.

Teresa Giudice truly believes the world of reality television revolves around her. But in her most recent appearance on WWHL, every single question that Andy Cohen asked the audience to vote on, Teresa was on the wrong side of the vote. Including how she and Jennifer Aydin would be less fun to party with compared to Melissa and Margaret Jospehs. Her reaction was priceless. Previously on her podcast, she had exclaimed, "I gave birth on the show. I went to prison on the show. I got divorced on the show. I got married on the show. I buried my parents on the show. This is what I've done and her story is I didn't return a text message? We are not the same. Never have. Never will."

While her statement may be factual, her obsession to compare herself to everyone else has caused her to believe the show would not exist without her. That's why this meeting happened the way it did. Teresa needed to be involved in this showdown. In her universe, every conversation where her name might be uttered must feature her face. And with her present, the showdown was everything you expected it to be. It's disappointing watching a table full of grown adults resort to child-like name-calling and whining. Nothing will ever change. And for that, the show may spiral out of existence.

