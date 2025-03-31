The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas made headlines last week as outlets reported that they owe $3 million in taxes. Gia Giudice, Bravo’s rising star, has now set things straight, as she has addressed the reports. She addressed the claims on her brand new podcast Casual Chaos.

Last week, it was reported that the controversial RHONJ couple has received around $3 million in tax liens according to documents and the IRS. The document alleges that Teresa owes $303,889.20, while Luis owes nearly $2.6 million. This came after Luis was issued a lien for $161,523.94 in December, as reported by PEOPLE.

On Monday, March 31, Gia discussed the reports of her parents accumulating $3 million in debt to the IRS. She opened the conversation with, “We have had a lot of positive moments this week and some negative moments. I’m sure you all have seen the news.” Gia then deepened the discussion by sharing her side.

“My mom has been the sole provider for my sisters and I since the minute my father left for prison. She has been working her ass off to make sure that my sisters and I live a stable life and that my family is financially stable. Like I can’t stress enough how much my mom has worked. Everything will be resolved.”

The ‘RHONJ’ Stars’ Tax Lien Is Still An Open Case